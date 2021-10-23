Fitch Rating warns about stablecoins

One of the three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, warned that stable currencies could affect equity markets.The credit rating agency commented that stablecoins can bring great risks to the commercial paper market.

“Fitch Rating thinks stablecoins are close to a systematic importance scale; which is capable of playing an extremely important role in short-term securities markets, such as commercial paper; at the same time that they will generate new dangers for these markets ”, commented Fitch Ratings.

They also added that the extent to which stablecoins are capable of affecting values ​​will actually depend on the “Evolution of regulations affecting said asset class.”

Stable coins and commercial paper

In addition, they added that this “turbulence” with stablecoins is capable of disrupting the commercial paper market; as well as “Convey impacts to other market participants”.

Tether was fined $ 41 million for lying about dollar reserves. It is the largest and most popular stablecoin in the world, almost 50% backed by commercial paper. They released an assurance report in early 2021 showing a breakdown of the company’s assets. Of Tether’s total $ 62.7 billion endorsement, about $ 30.8 billion comes from commercial paper. This means that only 10% of Tether’s backing comes from cash.

That report contradicts Tether’s own reserve breakdown that was released in May, which suggested that 76% of Tether’s reserves were held in cash. In turn, they disagreed with previous claims that the token was 100% backed.

As for the USDC stablecoin, which, according to a report by Grant Thornton, is also substantially dependent on commercial paper. In total, 14% of the USDC is divided into commercial paper and commercial bonds; Again, despite claims by Circle, the company behind USDC, that the stablecoin was backed on a 1-to-1 basis.

Stablecoins have come under a lot of scrutiny over the past few months; in the same way that it happens with other cryptocurrencies.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with various federal agencies with the idea of ​​developing a regulatory plan for stablecoins. Yellen commented that they need to act quickly to ensure stablecoins are controlled within the broader US regulatory framework. On the other hand, Jerome Powerl, chairman of the Federal Reserve, thinks that stablecoins should be regulated in the same way as bank deposits and money market funds are.