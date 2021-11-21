First results of the presidential elections in Chile ensure second round between José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 22:24 GMT

It was a day with a massive influx of voters to the polling stations. In some schools there were long lines and crowds.

The first results of the presidential elections in Chile, published by the Electoral Service (Servel), give an advantage to the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party.

With 40.52% of the polls scrutinized (19,002 out of 46,887), Kast wins with 28.86% of the votes (753,996). In second place is the candidate of the leftist coalition I Approve Dignity, Gabriel Boric, with 24.12% of the votes (630,113).

In third place is Franco Parisi, from the People’s Party, with 13.67% of the votes (357,246); followed by Yasna Provoste, from the center-left New Pact Social coalition, with 12.52% of the vote (327,097).

With these results, a second round is guaranteed, scheduled for December 19, between the two most voted candidates. The regulations require that a candidacy have 50% plus one of the votes to reach the presidency in the first round.

The results abroad, according to Servel, have been the opposite, with a wide advantage to Boric, in countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Finland, New Zealand; ranking second to Kast in almost all, except Israel, where he was in the lead.

In the elections, Sebastián Sichel, the standard bearer of Vamos Chile supported by President Sebastián Piñera, also presented themselves as presidential candidates; Marco Enríquez-Ominami, from the Progressive Party; and Eduardo Artes, from the Patriotic Union (radical left).

Busy day

The Chileans were able to go to the polls from 08:00 to 18:00 (local time), to elect the new president, who will succeed Piñera; as well as the new deputies, senators and regional councilors.

In some electoral centers, crowds, lines and even claims were registered, as a result of the high influx to the polls, in these elections in which more than 15 million Chileans were authorized to vote.

At the time the polls closed, there were protests in some polling stations, which forced the members to reopen the polls to continue voting.

After 18:00, the Servel, through its Twitter account, said that the voting table would remain open, “as long as there is a voter who is queuing inside or outside the premises.”

More information shortly.