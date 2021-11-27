“First line of defense”: what is known so far about the Russian nasal vaccine against coronavirus?

Posted: Nov 27, 2021 10:52 GMT

The new nasal vaccine against covid-19 will allow those who come into contact with an infected person not to become carriers of the virus, detailed this Saturday Alexánder Guíntsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Russian anticovid drug. Sputnik V, reports RIA Novosti.

What is it and what are the advantages?

According to Guíntsburg, the vaccine represents the second component of Sputnik V modified to be managed by nasal route.

According to the developers, the use of the nasal drug cannot replace a traditional intramuscular vaccine but rather complements it. When applied through the nose, the drug will promote the formation of secretory antibodies that will neutralize the virus, thus creating the “sterilizing immunity”.

This type of protection will allow the development of “first line of defense” in the nose and throat, which will prevent a person from becoming a carrier of the infection and transmitting the virus.

“After primary parenteral vaccination we will have systemic immunity; after additional intranasal vaccination we will create a supplemental barrier in the form of upper respiratory immunity“, Denís Logunov, deputy director for research at the Gamaleya Center, explained last Sunday, quoted by TASS.

Rehearsals are ongoing

So far, no side effects of the nasal vaccine have been identified, although it should be noted that clinical trials are still continuing.

In October, the Russian Ministry of Health authorized the use of the drug in volunteers as part of the second phase of clinical trials, which are estimated to be completed until December 2023 and will involve 500 people. Likewise, it is detailed that the vaccine could be available in international markets in 2022.

Among those who have already tried the vaccine is also the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who was administered the nasal anticovid drug last Wednesday, a day after he was revaccinated against the coronavirus with the single-dose drug Sputnik Light.