Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed creators invest in Play2Earn

Video games based on blockchain and that generate profits for their players with money or cryptocurrencies, are the new goal set by one of the most important video game creators in the world, Ubisoft. The company is the creator of Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed.

This was announced by Frédérick Duguet, Ubisoft’s chief financial officer. The company’s idea to develop this type of video game, called Play to Earn (P2E), is invest in companies that use blockchains to create games autonomously.

Duguet believes that blockchains open the doors for more P2E games to be developed And, in turn, this will allow more players “to win content, own content and will make the industry grow a lot,” highlighted a media specialized in video games.

The executive revealed that they have been working with companies that use blockchains, which has allowed them to understand the impact they can have on the industry and I assure that they want to be one of the “key players”.

In that sense, Ubisoft participated in a round of funding from renowned mobile game creator on blockchains, Animoca Brands, on October 20.

Animoca has created games like The Sandbox, F1 Delta Time, and Revv Motorsport, among others.

Ubisoft recently participated in an investment round from mobile game maker Animoca Brands. Source: elements.envato.

In this way, Ubisoft seeks to get closer to one of its competitors, Square Enix, company that created games like Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider and Space Invaders. This company also invested in Animoca Brands in 2020, a fact reported by ..

Ubisoft’s Pre-Steps in Blockchain Games

The French company Ubisoft partnered earlier this year with the renowned Ethereum-based fantasy football platform Sorare, also of French origin, a fact reported by CryptoNews.

The alliance was to launch an NFT game, based on Sorare’s collectibles, called One-Shot League. The game created by Ubisoft is free to participate, based on Belgium’s professional soccer league, Jupiler Pro.

This fact demonstrates Ubisoft’s involvement with blockchain games for months, and which it confirms with its investment in Animoca Brands.