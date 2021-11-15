Face-to-face classes and reopening of borders: Cuba returns to normal after vaccinating more than 76% of the population

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 22:01 GMT

Meanwhile, in the country there are no traces of the protest called for this Monday, through social networks, by opponents of the Government.

This Monday, Cuba undertook several steps for the resumption of economic activity and daily life, affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Thus face-to-face classes resumed in the elementary schools, a measure that involves more than 700,000 students from preschool to fifth grade. Most of them, as well as teachers and school employees, have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus; however, the hygienic-sanitary measures aimed at preventing infections will be maintained and respected, the Cuban Ministry of Education (Mined) specified, according to Granma.

The president of the country, Miguel Díaz-Canel, attended a central act for the resumption of the school year on the morning of this day. During the event, “the ‘Brave for Life Seal’ was awarded to three educational institutions, for their extraordinary participation and dedication to confronting the pandemic,” the Ministry details.

Tourism reactivation

Also, the borders reopened for international travelers. As of today, 10 airports are ready to receive foreign tourists. Previously, the island’s Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, announced that as of November 15 the number of international frequencies will rise to more than 400 per week.

The Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, reported in a comment for Cubadebate that so far in 2021 the island has been visited by some 200,000 travelers. With this new measure, Cuba can attract 100,000 tourists before the end of the year, he believes.

“It is a challenge, because it depends on how the markets react, but we are optimistic. (…) We do not think that on the 15th (November) the country will be full, but we estimate that we can have an early winter,” said the minister.

In parallel with these measures, the mass vaccination campaign reaches more and more Cubans. According to the latest data, published by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health last Saturday, more than 8.5 million people (or 76.4% of the total population) already have the complete vaccination scheme with one of the three nationally produced drugs: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala.

Failed march

Previously, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, denounced “a crude manipulation” in the Twitter algorithm to produce the impression that a high number of Internet users on the island publish messages on that platform that include a label against of the Cuban Government. He also accused the US Government of direct interference in Cuban affairs to encourage protest.