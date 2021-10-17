Experts Discuss BTC Outlook | .

Recent Bitcoin (BTC / USD) gains have been spectacular. It passed $ 60,000 on Friday and will continue to gain into the next week in light of a growing likelihood that the first Bitcoin ETF will become a reality soon. . spoke to four experts about the reigning champion of the cryptocurrency perspective.

Gregory Klumov, CEO of STASIS: Bitcoin has reached its ‘development ceiling’

Gregory Klumov, CEO of EXANTE’s sister company, says that Bitcoin’s share of the cryptocurrency market has declined because investors have turned their attention to other projects. You don’t find this surprising as the search is underway for third-generation blockchain-compatible technologies, while Bitcoin only has a simple decentralized ledger. He says:

Bitcoin has reached its development ceiling. The community does not want to step in and add something new in functionality that could compromise its core role as "digital gold." Thus, it has taken its place as a store of value, as the limitations of the protocol have prevented it from becoming a full-fledged fintech solution.

These comments appear to contradict his prediction that BTC would hit $ 100,000 in the fall of this year. Still have a price target of $ 100,000? Greg replied:

BTC is becoming increasingly obsolete as a technology layer for crypto and DeFi in particular. Bitcoin will eventually hit the $ 100,000 target. The inertia mechanism that was launched long ago will inevitably take the first cryptocurrency to new all-time highs.

Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange: Bitcoin will be volatile no matter what

The CEO of Delta Exchange noted that Bitcoin has been rebounding from approval expectations of a futures ETF as early as tomorrow. He commented:

Although traders hope the approval is a mere formality, any negative surprise can catch the market off guard and trigger a strong sell-off. In general, the volatility of Bitcoin will be high regardless of how the decision plays out.

EToro’s Simon Peters: patience will pay off

Simon Peters, crypto assets analyst at eToro, admits that the most recent rise in Bitcoin prices was primarily due to growing confidence that the SEC will approve the launch of a Bitcoin-based ETF. He says:

The prospect of a new all-time high in a matter of weeks should not distract investors from their long-term goals, and a patient approach remains the most prudent. However, the market is clearly reacting positively as we get ever closer to the ‘holy grail’ of a bitcoin ETF of the underlying asset.

GlobalBlock’s Will Morris: $ 65,000 spike will be ‘next resistance level’

According to Will Morris, a sales trader at UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, he drew attention to the view that Bitcoin would need to break the $ 59-60k level to enter an extremely bullish phase, adding:

All-time highs of nearly $ 65,000 will be the next resistance level before a possible price discovery phase. While the price of BTC has rebounded fiercely in recent weeks, the Bitcoin balance on exchanges remains at the lowest levels in nine months, indicating that investors are holding Bitcoin in wallets rather than preparing to sell.

