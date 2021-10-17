Evrynet concludes financing round and appoints new advisers | .

Financial services platform Evrynet has welcomed three renowned advisers after completing a $ 7 million private funding round, . learned in a press release. They have attracted professionals from MIT and the blockchain space to help them expand their reach in the financial world.

New board members to strengthen Evrynet’s presence in the world CedeFi

The new advisors are Loi Lui, CEO and co-founder of Kyber Networks; Stellar Development Foundation co-founder David Mazieres and Robert Townsend, an economics professor at MIT.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

Loi has created Listener, an open source security analyzer focused on the Ethereum (ETH / USD) blockchain and its smart contracts. He also designed the first sharding protocol for public blockchains, leading to the creation of Zilliqa (ZIL / USD).

David Mazieres is also a professor of computer science at Stanford and co-director of the Center for Blockchain Research and the Future of Digital Currency initiative. Your expertise will help advance the goals of Evrynet, especially your expertise with distributed systems security and operating systems.

Professor Robert Townsend consults with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the World Bank. He has made a contribution to tokenomics and the Evry whitepaper. Your experience and knowledge in finance and economics will help Evrynet achieve its goals.

The Evrynet team commented on the quotes:

We are excited to have Loi Lui, David Mazieres, and Professor Rober Townsend join us as our project advisers. We have been working with them on many projects and we look forward to many more exciting collaborations in the future, several of which are already in the works and will be announced soon.

Evrynet will invest funds in the DeFi application for institutional investors

Evrynet will use the $ 7 million raised for the development of a DeFi application aimed at institutional investors, the Evry.Finance application. It will have solutions for participation, exchange and a liquidity fund.

Among the big name investors in the private funding round were Petrock Capital and Signum Capital. In previous funding rounds, Evrynet grew a stable list of investors and supporters, which only grows longer and longer with each new round.

A major player in CeDeFi applications

Evrynet is an intelligent financial services platform that makes infrastructure available to companies and developers who want to create CeDeFi applications. It also supports various leading blockchains.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money