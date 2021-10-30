Evonax supports SHIBA INU purchases without KYC with 18 cryptocurrencies

SHIBA INU, one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies in the world in recent months, can now be easily bought with Bitcoin, Ethereum and various other currencies thanks to its recent addition to Evonax, a revolutionary new type of cryptocurrency exchange.

SHIBA INU first came to attention in May, as it surpassed a valuation of $ 19 billion. Since then, its price has more than doubled, and it is currently heading upward at a parabolic rate. For the first time, you can now buy instantly with a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and without having to send an ID, all through Evonax. There are no minimum or maximum limits on operations.

Trade cryptocurrencies simple and hassle-free

Evonax removes the complexity and stress involved in crypto trading, making it easy to buy and sell popular currencies with just one click. With Evonax there are no hidden trading fees and the exchange rate displayed on the screen is guaranteed to match what you receive. Perhaps the best part of all is that Evonax does not require registration or KYC, allowing anyone to trade with confidence and convenience.

Evonax achieves this by employing a swap-like service, reminiscent of Uniswap on Ethereum or PancakeSwap on Binance. However, unlike these services, Evonax conducts instant crypto asset exchanges on several different blockchains and is not limited to tokens found on a single platform. Some of the many popular cryptocurrencies supported by Evonax include Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ChainLink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and now, SHIBA INU (SHIB).

A flexible range of trading possibilities

All supported coins and tokens can be traded with each other, which means thousands of possible trading combinations are supported. After a trade has started, Evonax will keep the order status updated so that the customer knows how long to wait before the transaction is completed and the coins are delivered. If questions arise or a transaction is delayed, Evonax has customer service agents available to resolve customer inquiries 24/7.

In operation since 2016, Evonax is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that does not store funds on behalf of the client. For more information on Evonax, visit their FAQ page. For updates on future coin and feature updates, follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. . does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it substitute the due diligence of each interested party. . does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.