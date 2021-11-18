Evidence of leprosy found in 200-year-old skull discovered on uninhabited Caribbean island

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 09:29 GMT

The recent discovery of a human skull with very peculiar deformities suggests that the Caribbean islands served in the past as segregation sites for people diagnosed with leprosy.

American archaeologists and anthropologists examined a skull found in 2003 on the small Caribbean island of Petite Mustique, now part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and found that it belonged to a 20 to 25-year-old woman who died in the late 18th century or early XIX.

The young woman was ill with leprosy, as evidenced by bone abnormalities related to that disease, which at that time was fatal. This is the first case of direct dating of a person with leprosy from the analysis of a skull using radiocarbon, says Scott Fitzpatrick, director of the study, in a statement from the University of Oregon. Other analyzes estimate how old people were when they died with the help of objects or materials close to the bones.

The researchers suggest the possibility that a leper colony may have functioned on the island, according to a study published in the International Journal of Paleopathology.

Leprosy has been known since ancient times and is mentioned in written sources of ancient and eastern civilizations. It is a chronic infectious disease caused by the mycobacterium ‘Mycobacterium leprae’. The first major breakthrough in the treatment of leprosy did not occur until the 1940s, when the drug diapson was created to halt its development.

However, two centuries ago it was a deadly disease and stopping its spread was only possible by totally segregating patients in an isolated location. Hence the skull was found on Petite Mustique, a Caribbean island currently uninhabited but which may have housed leprosy patients in the early 19th century.

“There are several well-known cases in the Caribbean and Pacific where small islands were used as places to segregate people with leprosy, like Molokai in Hawaii,” says Fitzpatrick.

Scientists believe that leprosy spread through European countries during the Middle Ages, and associate its spread with the increase in the number of pilgrims carrying the disease, as well as with the military campaigns of Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Crusaders.

But although leprosy has been documented in the Caribbean since the mid-17th century, those reports are incomplete. Archaeologists have found little skeletal evidence of the disease that could help track its spread pattern. The new discovery allows a more complete idea about it, the statement said.