Evergrande: Will we ever learn?

E vergrande has been struggling to raise funds to pay off its many lenders, suppliers, and investors, with regulators warning that its $ 305 billion on Passives they could cause broader risks to the country’s financial system if it does not stabilize.

$ 305 billion in liabilities equal to 2% of China’s gross domestic product (GDP)

Other concerns include exposure from banks and the determination of regulators to press ahead with housing market reforms despite signs of detrimental consequences.

This storm is developing in the main part of the new campaign “COMMON PROSPERITY “from the President of China, Xi Jinping , which attempts to correct the problem of growing social inequality, access to affordable housing is a key component.

The Chinese government has raised the idea of ​​implementing a residential property tax nationwide to cool the housing market.

Despite that, Evergrande today represents the greatest threat to the nation’s economic stability.

The company may be allowed to default on some bank bonds or loans, but Beijing probably has the ability to avoid a total collapse. China’s relatively closed financial system, state banks, and weak rule of law allow the government to stage a restructuring to avoid a systemic collapse.

Evergrande also owes new homes to the many individual buyers who paid in full or in part for homes that are not yet finished, and who may have borrowed to finance the purchases.

There is no doubt that, in addition to the event of a possible default (despite being highly unlikely and deeply linked to money printing policies), the situation is causing a lot of social unrest and already a certain degree of financial burden: injuries deepening in the socioeconomic fabric of a society already fragmented and with inequalities of wealth.