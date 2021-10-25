even if you don’t sell your bitcoin, you could pay taxes

Key facts:

New legislation could tax unrealized capital gains.

Social organizations claim that millionaires pay lower taxes than workers.

Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, spoke about the possibility of charging a tax on unrealized capital gains. That is, those that have not yet materialized because the good that produced them has not been sold. This legislation focuses on those “exceptionally wealthy” people in the country.

The proposal was introduced to the Senate Finance Committee by its own chair, Ron Wyden, representative of the state of Oregon. According to what Yellen commented in an interview with The Hill, it is a tax that would apply to “extraordinarily large capital gains, which so far escape regulatory regulation.”

Although the official denied that she was talking about a “wealth tax,” she did acknowledge that the measure is aimed at very wealthy people that generate income from their investments in the asset markets.

In the case of cryptocurrencies, this new tax on unrealized gains it could be applied, for example, to increases in the price of cryptocurrency. These increases generate profits for investors, especially for those holders who store amounts of them for the long term.

Thus, whether these profits are capitalized through the sale or not, they should pay a tribute to the State if this new bill is approved.

Janet Yellen assured that the proposed tax would only cover the richest people

from the country. Source: Twitter.

In some countries, taxpayers pay taxes on their cryptocurrency operations based on the difference between the purchase price and the sale price. That is, for example, if you buy at $ 5 and sell at $ 9, you will have to pay taxes on those $ 4 difference. This is what happens in Argentina with the income tax, as explained by ..

Cryptocurrencies and American Laws

This new tax could be added to another that is currently being voted on in the United States Congress, and that also closely touches cryptocurrencies. It’s about the Infrastructure Law, whose approval would add taxes to various sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, as reported by this medium.

Regardless, the new unrealized income tax law barely enters the Finance Commission, so it still has a long way to go. If that instance passes, it must be voted on by the entire body of the Senate, then by the House of Representatives and, finally, it will have to be regulated by the president.

Social organizations supported the “millionaire tax”

When Ron Wyden’s bill went public, 103 national organizations issued a joint statement not only supporting the initiative, but also demanding its inclusion in the “Build Back Better” plan. driven by President Joe Biden himself.

With this letter, US social organizations expressed their agreement

with the initiative of Ron Wyden. Source: Twitter.

In the letter, it is stated that this regulation represents “a popular, progressive and robust source of financing” for the BBB program, which seeks to provide aid to families and communities of workers in response to the difficulties that this sector faced during the Covid pandemic. -19.

According to the official White House website, the plan seeks to create jobs, lower taxes and reduce living costs for families from the lowest social classes. For this, it is detailed, it is necessary that “the richest and the large corporations pay their part.”

In this sense, according to the aforementioned statement, the 400 richest families in the United States paid federal taxes with an effective rate close to 8% in recent years. In the same period, they point out that their fortunes grew strongly, so it is “inconceivable that they pay lower taxes than teachers, nurses and firefighters.”