eToro: XRP and ADA were the most adopted cryptocurrencies

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP (XRP / USD) was the leading cryptocurrency with regard to adoption in the UK in Q3 2021. Major cryptocurrency exchange eToro revealed this news through a report, noting that the British have been increasingly buying the sixth largest coin, as well as Cardano (ADA / USD), which became the second most preferred cryptocurrency in the country.

XRP adoption in Britain reportedly increased 4% from Q2 to Q3 2021. In year-over-year (YoY) performance, XRP adoption increased by 105%. On the other hand, ADA, which is currently the fourth largest crypto, toppled Ethereum (ETH / USD) after its adoption in the country increased 11% during the second quarter to third quarter and 1,230% annually.

Although retail investors are focusing on altcoins, Bitcoin (BTC / USD) adoption increased 2% from Q2 to Q3 and 325% annually. According to Simon Peters, cryptocurrency market analyst at eToro, these figures indicate that cryptocurrencies have been capturing the attention of retail investors over the past 12 months. He added that digital assets are proving to be vital components of many portfolios.

Peters further noted that,

XRP is similar – its quarter-over-quarter growth is only 4%, but many of our investors maintain it. Some bought it in 2017, others more recently. There is a strong community of XRP followers who believe in its long-term potential.

Ripple continues to increase its presence in the UK

While Ripple Labs is currently in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly conducting a sale of unregistered securities, the San Francisco-based company is receiving a warm reception in the UK. The company reportedly partnered with the Digital Pound Foundation to accelerate the development of the UK’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

According to Ripple’s Chief Policy Officer Susan Friedman,

The Foundation will help advance the UK’s goal of building a more inclusive and sustainable financial system.

Despite these developments, XRP’s daily performance is poor, with the coin shedding 1.52% in the last 24 hours to change hands at $ 1.12 (£ 0.81). However, the token has gained more than 50% in the last 90 days.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies that broke their all-time highs earlier this year, XRP only rose to $ 1.96 (1.42 pounds) before falling again during the dip. At the time of writing, XRP is down 70.74% from its January 2018 ATH of $ 3.84 (2.79 pounds).

