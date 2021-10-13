eToro Adds Solana to Cryptocurrency Offering | .

Online exchange eToro has expanded its line of crypto assets, the company announced yesterday. It now includes Solana (SOL / USD), which is available for trading and exchange on the eToro investment platform.

SOL raises total cryptocurrencies available to trade on eToro to 32

The SOL token is known for its capacity of almost 50,000 transactions per second. It is the native token and a scalable crypto created for the Solana blockchain. Based on the number of SOLs they currently have, investors are chosen to become trial shareholders. With the launch of Solana, eToro now offers a total of 32 cryptocurrencies available to trade.

Offers include BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP, DASH, ETC, ADA, XLM, EOS, NEO, TRON, ZEC, BNB, XTZ, LINK, UNI, COMP, AAVE, YFI, MANA, ALGO, MATIC, BAT , MKR, ENJ, FIL, DOT and MIOTA. However, none of these are available to US users in the UK and some EU countries, cryptocurrency trading is not yet regulated.

The platform announced the addition of Filecoin (FIL / USD) and Polkadot (DOT / USD) to its cryptocurrency offering last week. They launched MAKER (MKR / USD) and ENJIN (ENJ / USD) to the list of crypto assets available for trading on the platform earlier this year.

What is Solana?

Solana is a blockchain project for developers to create secure and fast applications that can scale to be used by people all over the internet. It uses the native SOL token to facilitate micropayments on the blockchain.

The fundamental objective of the blockchain is to allow the number of transactions to scale proportionally to the available network bandwidth. Partly inspired by the Filecoin architecture, the Solana blockchain introduces a decentralized clock for timestamp transactions.

Therefore, Solana’s lock time is only 400 ms, which is considerably faster than Ethereum’s 15 seconds (ETH / USD) and Bitcoin’s 10 minutes (BTC / USD). This makes it a platform with a long-term vision and is attracting numerous developers who are excited about the prospect of developing decentralized applications without having to design their way around performance bottlenecks.

