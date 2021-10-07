Ethereum usage is now 54 times greater than Bitcoin as Ethereum 2.0 becomes the largest ETH holder

Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed an increase in activities, which has caused a rise in prices. The second-largest cryptocurrency is up 16.31% in the last 24 hours to hit $ 3,379 during intra-day trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

As the melee battle between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues, the latter has emerged as the victor in terms of usage. Damian Sowers, founder of Level Frames, acknowledged:

“ETH usage is now 54X BTC. Flippening is inevitable. “

The dizzying usage can be explained by the fact that Ethereum has more use cases than Bitcoin. For example, ETH has emerged as the backbone of various sectors such as non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi), which have seen exponential growth in the crypto space.

For example, the DeFi industry is a multi-billion dollar sector because it was recently valued at $ 81.85 billion.

Furthermore, Ethereum resolved transactions worth $ 6.2 trillion in the last 12 months. Messari Crypto researcher Ryan Watkins explained:

“In the last 12 months, Ethereum settled $ 6.2 trillion in transactions. This figure is up 369% compared to 2020, and was fueled by a strong third quarter in which Ethereum established $ 1.5 trillion. “

ETH 2.0 deposit contract is the largest holder of Ethereum

According to data analytics firm IntoTheBlock:

“The Ethereum 2.0 share contract has become the largest holder of ETH. There are now 7.84 million ETH, which means that the contract has been growing at a rate of 23,442 Ether per day, with a total of 51,200 unique addresses deposited. “

The total value locked in ETH 2.0 recently hit an all-time high (ATH) as more investments continue to trickle down.

Launched in December 2020, Ethereum 2.0 is seen as a stepping stone towards a proof-of-stake (POS) consensus mechanism from the current proof-of-work (POW) framework.

The POS algorithm allows block confirmation to be more energy efficient and requires validators to stake Ether instead of solving a crypto puzzle. Therefore, it is expected that scalability will be improved through fragmentation.

