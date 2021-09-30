Ethereum More Popular Than Bitcoin Among Large Futures Investors: JP Morgan

“Weak demand” for the market’s top cryptocurrency has prompted institutional investors to turn their attention to Ethereum, the investment bank says.

Investment bank JP Morgan said Wednesday that investors are considering Ethereum futures in the place of Bitcoin futures – meaning there is now more interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency among major investors, according to reports.

This shift in interest is a “setback for Bitcoin,” according to a Thursday report from Business Insider citing a statement from the bank. Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) traded below the price of Bitcoin this month, the report said.

JP Morgan said this was due to “weak demand from institutional investors.”

Bitcoin futures refer to when investors make bets and trade contracts that have to do with the future price of the cryptocurrency and not the asset itself. It is a huge market, and there is more interest in it than in spot trading (where investors buy and sell Bicoin the cryptocurrency) in terms of cash invested. For example, the 24-hour volume on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, for spot trading is currently $23 billion. For futures trading, it is currently $65 billion.

Investors can engage in futures trading of most major cryptocurrencies, but the largest assets by market capitalization – Bitcoin and Ethereum – are the most popular contracts to trade. This is seen as a good way for old-school investors to get involved in the cryptocurrency market without having to deal with buying and storing the actual cryptocurrency, which can still be confusing and cumbersome for more traditional investors .

JP Morgan reportedly said in its statement to investors that the interest in Ethereum futures points to a “healthier demand for Ethereum versus Bitcoin from institutional investors,” referring to large organizations – such as hedge funds – with huge cash reserves to play with.

When there is huge demand for Bitcoin, futures to trade at a higher price than the cryptocurrency. But this has not been the case in September, according to CME data.

Instead, investors have had their eyes on Ethereum since August and the average 21-day premium for Ethereum futures rose 1% more than the asset price, JP Morgan reported.

But despite this futures interest, both cryptocurrencies are struggling: Bitcoin is down 7% in the past week, trading at $44,840, while Ethereum is down 12% – today it is valued at $3,152, according to data from CoinGecko.