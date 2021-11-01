Ethereum is the primary collateral for the decentralized stablecoin DAI

Ethereum beats you in the race for the guarantee of DAI, the decentralized stablecoin.The amount of DAI that is backed by Ethereum managed to increase 41.4% while USDC fell to 34.5%.

Ethereum now is the warranty main for stable currency DAI, leaving behind the centralized stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). This comes after months during which the USDC managed to represent more than 50% of the support of the decentralized cryptocurrency.

As we are writing this article, the amount of DAI backed by Ethereum, increased by 41.4%, while the amount of USDC fell to 34.5% from what we can see in Dai Stats.

This makes clear the decrease in the dependence of stable companies on centralized entities, something key in the industry. This is thanks to the fact that USDC is run by a consortium called Center, of which Circle and Coinbase are members, they maintain the value of the stablecoin thanks to their reserves of US dollars and various financial instruments that track the dollar.

Center also maintains control over all the USDCs that are on the market and I comment on this on several occasions. In July 2020, the consortium froze an Ethereum address with $ 100,000 worth of USDC based on its cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Ethereum is not backed by a fiat currency; It is a decentralized cryptocurrency and the market is what determines its value. Therefore, it is practically impossible to stop transfers on Ethereum.

What is DAI?

DAI is a stablecoin which is managed by DeFi through the MakerDAO protocol. It manages to maintain its link to the dollar by selecting groups of assets based on Ethereum. When an Ethereum-based asset such as USDC or ETH is deposited in MakerDAO, DAI is received in exchange.

Therefore, the stablecoin is guaranteed to give confidence about the volatility of the industry. This means that when you deposit $ 150 in Ethereum, you receive $ 100 in DAI.

This group was made up almost entirely of decentralized assets, such as Ethereum. However, after the pandemic, MakerDAO wanted to change this. The market became too volatile at that time, so the protocol made the decision to use a stable asset to prevent it from collapsing.

In March 2020, the MakerDAO community voted to partially endorse DAI with USDC. Despite the constant dominance of the stablecoin, raising doubts as to whether DAI is solely USDC, but under a different name, everything seems to indicate that the most popular decentralized stablecoin in the industry is slowly making a comeback.