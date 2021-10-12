Ethereum Breaking This Resistance Could Lead To A Significant Rise

Ethereum corrected below $ 3,500 against the US Dollar. ETH price held support and is now targeting a key upside break above the $ 3,650 resistance.

Ethereum started a new surge above the $ 3,500 resistance level. The price is now trading above $ 3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 3,560 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could gain bullish momentum once there is a clear break above $ 3,640 and $ 3,650.

Ethereum price points to a key upside breakout

Ethereum started a downward correction from the high of $ 3,634. ETH traded below the $ 3,550 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the price remained well-bid above the $ 3,350 support. A low was formed near $ 3,375 and the price started a new rise. There was a clear break above the $ 3,500 and $ 3,550 resistance levels. Ether broke the 50% Fib retracement level of the downside move from the $ 3,634 high to $ 3,375 low.

There was also a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 3,560 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair is now trading above $ 3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

It is also well above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $ 3,634 high to $ 3,375 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 3,600 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 3,620 level.

The next major resistance is near the $ 3,650 level, above which the price could start a new rally. In the indicated case, the price could rise to the level of $ 3,720. The next key resistance could be $ 3,800.

Dips Limited on ETH?

If ethereum does not continue above the $ 3,620 and $ 3,650 resistance levels, a new downside correction could begin. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 3,550 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $ 3,520 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any further losses could drive the price of the ether towards the $ 3,400 support zone.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 3500

Major Resistance Level – $ 3,650