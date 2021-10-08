ETH expects $ 4,000 NFP data | Invezz

Ethereum (ETH / USD) price is relatively quiet as investors await the latest US non-farm payroll numbers scheduled for Friday. Ether is trading at $ 3,574, which is slightly below this week’s high of $ 3,653.

Ethereum and NFP data

Ethereum is a blockchain project that has grown to become one of the most useful in the industry. The ecosystem helps developers create all kinds of applications, including non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized finance (DeFi), and even games. Some cryptocurrencies known as Shiba Inu are based on the Ethereum network.

Ethereum’s price has recovered in recent weeks as interest in cryptocurrencies resumes. It has risen by more than 35% from its lowest level this week. This rally has brought its total market capitalization to over $ 420 billion, making it the second largest cryptocurrency.

There are several reasons why Ethereum has risen substantially recently. First, the price action is in line with what Bitcoin has done. BTC, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has risen to more than $ 54,000 after Soros Fund Management announced a stake.

Second, the price of ETH has recovered due to increased activities on the network. In the past few days, the total value locked in Ethereum’s Defi ecosystem has risen to more than $ 142 billion. This is a substantial figure considering that the industry was non-existent a few years ago.

Eventually, the price rose when signs emerged that more institutions were buying the coin. For example, this week, US Bancorp said it will start custody services for institutional investors. It joins other large firms such as Fidelity that offer these services.

Ethereum price will react today to US job figures. These numbers are important because they influence the Federal Reserve’s decision. Therefore, strong numbers could send a signal that the Federal Reserve will maintain an aggressive stance.

Ethereum price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the price of ETH jumped to a high of $ 3,653. This was a notable price since it was at the highest level on September 16. Therefore, the current consolidation is relatively understandable.

The price has also risen above the 25 and 50 day moving averages. Therefore, there is a possibility that the price of Ethereum will continue to rise in the short term, as investors target the key level at $ 4,000.

