Epic Games is open to blockchain game developers | .

Within their respective ecosystems, gambling platforms are taking sides in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets. The Epic Games Store showed a welcoming attitude to the use of crypto in video games and to blockchain developers after media reported that Valve had banned crypto and NFT-related games on Steam, CoinTelegraph wrote.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, the Epic Games Store would allow games that use blockchain technology unless the developers do not disclose their terms or violate applicable laws. An appropriate group should rate games by age, he noted, adding:

In an interview with The Verge, Sweeney said that Epic was willing to work with early developers in this area when it came to using NFT in video games. At this time, there are some limitations for Epic as a platform provider. Previously, Sweeney made it clear that as a game developer, Epic does not plan to use NFT in its own products.

Developers must use another payment system

Sweeney noted that Epic’s payment services would not support cryptocurrency transactions, leaving developers the option of using another payment system. There are no short-term plans by the Epic Games Store to integrate blockchain into its client.

Epic Games Store is a platform for buying and downloading video games, which was developed by Epic Games, a leading video game publisher. The platform, which was created in 2018, allows users to buy the digital version of a video game through the desktop. Then they can save it to a library and download it whenever they want.

Sweeney’s comments come in the wake of Steam’s ban on blockchain games. The digital video game store guide states that the platform does not allow video games that allow or broadcast NFT or crypto exchange and that use blockchain technology. According to game developer SpacePirate:

Steam’s point of view is that items have value and they do not allow items that may have real value on their platform.

