Emirati general accused of “torture and barbarism” appointed head of Interpol

Ahmed Nasser al Raisi obtained 68.7% of the votes cast by member countries in the final round, so he will hold that position for the next four years.

The General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has elected Emirati General Ahmed Nasser al Raisi as its new president on Thursday, according to a statement posted on its website.

Al Raisi obtained 68.7% of the votes cast by member countries in the final round, so he will serve in that position for the next four years. His role will be to chair the General Assembly and three Executive Committee meetings each year.

“It is an honor to have been elected,” declared the Emirati general. “Interpol is an indispensable organization built on the foundation of its partnerships,” he added, ensuring that it will continue to foster this spirit of collaboration to try to make the world safer.

Jürgen Stock, secretary general of the agency, welcomed the appointment. “I look forward to working closely with him to ensure that Interpol continues to fulfill its mandate and support international police cooperation,” he said.

Who is it?

Al Raisi has more than 40 years of experience in the police field in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is the head of the security forces. The Gulf Center for Human Rights organization accused him of committing “acts of torture and barbarism” against the government critic Ahmed Mansoor, who in 2017 was detained in a four-square-meter cell “without a mattress or protection against the cold,” nor ” access to a doctor, hygiene, water and sanitary facilities “.

Last October, 19 non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, expressed their concern over the possible election as the new Interpol president of the Emirati general, whom they described as “part of a security apparatus that continues systematically attacking to peaceful critics“.

For their part, at the beginning of this month three MEPs sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which they stated that “the election of General Al Raisi would undermine the mission and reputation of Interpol and seriously affect the organization’s ability to carry out missions effectively. “

