“Emilio Lozoya will not be able to repair the damages caused”: Former director of Pemex replies after being wanted in the Odebrecht case

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 01:21 GMT

Carlos Alberto Treviño Medina, a former director of the oil company, has an arrest warrant in Mexico for alleged bribery in the operation of the Ethylene XXI petrochemical complex.

The former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Carlos Alberto Treviño Medina, who is subject to an arrest warrant issued by a judge and a red alert published by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), repudiated the negotiations before the Attorney General’s Office. República (FGR) intends to carry out the former head of the oil company, Emilio Lozoya, which would imply incriminating other officials around alleged bribes.

“It is evident that they recognize that it is impossible to grant a ‘criterion of opportunity’ to Emilio Lozoya, and that, no matter what he offers, he will not be able to repair the damage caused by the crimes he committed,” said Treviño Medina in an official letter sent to the head of the FGR, Alejandro Gertz Manero, as reported by El Universal.

As part of the ‘criterion of opportunity’ to which he tried to submit, Lozoya filed a lawsuit in which he points to officials from the governments of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa (2006-2012) and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) of having received bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, in exchange for public works contracts or transactions at preferential rates. In return, the former director of Pemex negotiated to receive treatment as a collaborating witness and thus avoid jail.

Lozoya stated that Treviño Medina received four million pesos (more than $ 300,000, at the exchange rate of September 2014) by Braskem, a subsidiary of Odebrecht, within the framework of the contracts signed for the operation of the Ethylene XXI petrochemical complex and the supply of ethane.

This complaint by Lozoya led to an investigation by the FGR against Treviño Medina, for the crimes of operations with resources of illicit origin and criminal association. Furthermore, since he did not appear at the hearing on September 7, a judge ordered his arrest on the grounds that he was “removed from the action of justice.”

Damage repair

In the text sent to the prosecutor Gertz Manero, Treviño Medina made reference to the damage repair proposal –five million dollars, in cash and goods– which raised Lozoya’s defense to the FGR to avoid his imprisonment in the case of bribes from Odebrecht and in the alleged fraud in the purchase of the Agrinitrogenados plant.

For Treviño Medina, the amount and goods offered by Lozoya “cannot cover even a fraction of the damage it actually caused“.

“The damage caused by Emilio Lozoya, both to those of us who have been the object of his false accusations, and to the public treasury for having to renegotiate contracts in order not to be sued before international courts, [por] the impact on the credibility of that Prosecutor’s Office and the material impossibility of repairing the damage due to the crimes he has committed, prevents it from being considered, even as a possibility, to do business with him again, “said Treviño.

Lozoya was on probation for more than one year and three months, from July 29, 2020 until November 3, when the FGR requested preventive detention for the Odebrecht case and a federal judge granted the request, arguing that it existed. risk of leakage. For the moment, the authorities closed the possibility of granting him the criterion of opportunity and, therefore, the treatment of a collaborating witness.

Treviño Medina “can be reached”

This Thursday, November 11, according to local media reports, Interpol would have issued a red card to locate and detain Treviño Medina.

“The subject of the arrest warrant, that if there is a token or red or not, I do not have that information“said his lawyer, Oscar Zamudio, in an interview with Radio Fórmula. According to the defender, the former Pemex director”he is not hiding “ and is located in Texas, USA.