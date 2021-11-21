Electric cars begin to replace horse-drawn carriages in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 09:41 GMT

The typical tourist carriages drawn by donkeys and horses in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra began to be replaced by electric cars, according to . on Wednesday.

The landscape of the archaeological site, a UNESCO heritage site, began to change with the introduction of a fleet of 10 small electric buggy cars, which are responsible for transporting visitors through the imposing canyon that serves as the entrance to Petra.

“There is no pollution or smoke”, and the change “reduced the cases of animal abuse”Suleiman Farajat, head of the Petra Regional Development and Tourism Authority, was quoted as saying by the agency. The vehicles have less impact because sometimes the carriage wheels hit the side of the natural cannon, horse manure causes a bad smell and it is not easy to clean, Farajat said.

This year the animal rights organization PETA, critical of the use of blood traction, had announced that it contributed to the initiative by lobbying local authorities. This measure meant a very important progress for the defenders of animals for sustainable mobility but serves as a reminder that there is still much work to be done for their protection. In addition, they urge “officials in Jordan to end the use of animals completely and instead use exclusively modern vehicles in Petra to transport tourists, “according to the activists’ statement.

For now, local authorities said they will keep some of the horses “to preserve the character of the place, as it is a world heritage site.”

Advantages for tourists and locals

In addition to protecting animal rights, the change will allow the archaeological site be more accessible for disabled and elderly visitors. “Disabled people and people with difficulties to walk long distances […] they now have the chance to see this amazing place, “an Austrian tourist in a wheelchair told ..

This measure also considered families whose main source of income is the rental of carriages, since the replacement of 12 horse carriages with 10 electric vehicles, in agreement with the owners, meant an increase in income for this sector.

Carriages could only carry two people and now electric cars can carry five passengers. The head of the horse owners’ association, Mohammad Amarat, told . his preference for the new means of transport because before the horses “were tired, the income was less and the travel time was longer.”

The city of Petra, built in the 1st century BC, was named one of the ‘New Seven Wonders of the World’ in 2007 by the New7Wonders project and is a popular tourist destination.

