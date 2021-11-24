Eight bodies found hanging in the Mexican state of Zacatecas hours before López Obrador’s visit

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 16:52 GMT

The victims were between 15 and 78 years old and had been kidnapped by an armed group.

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities found the bodies of eight men hanging from trees and a vehicular bridge in three communities in the Fresnillo municipality, in the state of Zacatecas, in central Mexico.

According to the Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat (SSPZ), three of the bodies were hanging with ropes from a bridge that crosses a stream, on the access road to the town of San José de Lourdes.

According to preliminary information and subject to the confirmation of @FiscaliaZac, progress in the collection of evidence, on a vehicular bridge, in the community of San José de Lourdes, the lifeless bodies of three people were located, suspended. – @ssp_zac (@SSP_Zac) November 23, 2021

Three other corpses hung from trees in Montemariana, also with ropes; and the remaining two were in similar condition in San Gabriel.

These eight people, between 15 and 78 years old, they were as disappeared, since hours before they had been kidnapped by an armed group, according to sources from the SSPZ, cited by La Jornada.

Seven of the eight victims were identified as Alfonso Hernández Salas, 78; Alfonso Hernández Guzmán, 22; Julio César de los Santos, 15; Marcos de los Santos Luna, 48; César Alejandro Meza Salazar, 19; José Meza Aviña, 52; and Jesús Meza Pinedo, 21.

López Obrador’s visit

The discovery of these bodies occurred hours before the visit of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the entity, where he plans to present the Support Plan for Zacatecas.

The visit is given at the request of the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, who took office on September 12. Since that date they have registered 414 murdersWhile so far this year there have been 57 hangers, 34 of them in Fresnillo, reported Milenio.

Last Thursday, November 18, ten bodies were found, nine of them hanging on a vehicular bridge on a highway in the municipality of Cuauhtémoc, in Zacatecas, on the border with the state of Aguascalientes.

Previously, on Monday, November 15, the authorities found the bodies of the director of the Police of the Zacatecan municipality of Loreto, Rafael Hernández López, and two officers under his charge, who had been reported missing since November 8.