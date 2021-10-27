Edward Snowden criticizes new cryptocurrency for obtaining biometric data from its users

Key facts:

In Chile, 18 thousand people have joined Worldcoin in 6 months.

Bitfinex executive Paolo Ardonio expressed concern about Worldcoin.

Former CIA and NSA agent Edward Snowden has stated that the new cryptocurrency project called Worldcoin, based on the Ethereum blockchain, puts the privacy of its users at risk.

The project, led by investor Sam Altman, has created a device that looks like something out of a science fiction movie, called Orb, which scan people’s irises and give some tokens for free.

This has led Snowden, an expert on privacy issues, to launch a warning message on Twitter.

“This appears to produce a global database (hash) after scanning people’s irises (to do ‘justice’), and dismiss the implications by saying ‘we erased the scanners!'” Snowden argued.

He also asked that “eyeballs are not cataloged (…) The human body is not a ticket-punch”, referencing ticket punchers that they use to know that the tickets have already been used.

Other voices, such as those of Paolo Ardonio, CTO of the Bitfinex exchange, They have also raised concerns about Worldcoin. “Imagine that you are living in a cyberpunk world, with the 1984 style of government. Worldcoin eyeball scanners and controls on every street corner … what kind of clothes would you need to get around the city and protect your privacy?”

Edward Snowden and others in the world of cryptocurrencies consider a risk to privacy

what Worldcoin does. Source: Screenshot.

The project is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures and Digital Currency Group, who invested USD 25 million in a financing round. The company is valued at $ 1 billion, according to Coindesk.

Response to criticism

Altman has tried Get out of the way of those who criticize your project. The businessman dismissed Snowden’s words on Twitter, saying his cryptocurrency is capable of give more privacy to users than the centralized services used today.

“All that Worldcoin, or anyone, could know is if someone has already subscribed to the service. The hash is cryptographically decoupled from the wallet and all future transactions, “said Altman.

The also investor in companies such as Airbnb and Reddit, considers that he underestimated the “visceral reaction” of people who reject the use of biometric data for identity verification.

For his part, Alex Bania, co-founder of Worldcoin expressed that even if he had the iris code of a person in his possession, there are no possibilities to identify the user on the blockchain.

How does Worldocoin work?

The cryptocurrency, they assure from the company, aims to grant free tokens to accounts that are verified with a biometric scan Of the eye. For this they have formed a network of independent entrepreneurs called “Orb Operators”; so far there are in stock 30 devices.

The “operators” are those who operate the device in different places, the Orb creates a unique identifier called IrisHash that ensures in principle that the person is a human being and that they have not collected worldcoin before.

Edward Snowden and others in the world of cryptocurrencies consider a risk

to privacy what Worldcoin does. Source: WorldCoin / worldcoin.org

The amount of cryptocurrencies each person receives will depend on how early they participated in the project. In that sense, they have programmed that the number of coins decreases as more people join.

Worldcoin orbs have made biometric scan of 130,000 people throughout the world and are distributed in countries such as France, Sudan, Indonesia, Kenya and Chile.

In the case of Chile, 20 people work on the project and so far they have registered more than 18 thousand users in six months, according to the company’s website.

At the moment they only operate in the Chilean capital, Santiago, but the goal is to spread the project throughout the country, occasionally taking their team to smaller and more remote Chilean cities.