Ecopetrol announces the discovery of gas and light oil in a well in the Colombian department of Casanare

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 17:46 GMT

Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos SA (Ecopetrol) reported that the presence of gas and light oil has been confirmed in the Colombian department of Casanare.

The company said in a statement that the discovery was made at the Liria YW12 exploratory well, located in the Aguazul de Casanare municipality, which is fully operated by Ecopetrol.

The well is 100% Ecopetrol and produced close to 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (crude and gas) in its initial tests, allowing to increase the availability of a key energy source for the energy transition. – Ecopetrol (@ECOPETROL_SA) November 8, 2021

For the company, this finding “marks the beginning of a new hydrocarbon field in this area of ​​the country”, known as the Piedemonte Llanero.

“We will carry out a series of actions to speed up the start of its production and the delimitation of this discovery that will contribute to increasing the company’s reserves,” said Felipe Bayón, president of Ecopetrol.

Nearly 30,000 barrels in testing

Ecopetrol specifies that the Liria YW12 well reached a total depth of 19,750 feet and hydrocarbons were tested in the Mirador Formation, at a depth of between 16,862 and 17,407 vertical feet from the surface.

“During the initial tests, oil was produced with a maximum daily production of 804 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, with a 7% water cut, and a gas flow of up to 8.2 million cubic feet per day (Mcfd) , which add up to 2,240 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boped) “, explains the oil company.

The company notes that, in total, 29,720 barrels were extracted during initial tests oil equivalents (crude and gas).

For Ecopetrol, the discovery of light oil allows it to “balance its current crude oil portfolio” and have additional production of an oil that, in its opinion, has a high price on the international market; also, the volumes of gas discovered help it to “increase the availability of a key energy for the energy transition”.

“As part of this campaign, lThe company plans to drill another boundary well in the area and, if successful, declare commerciality in the short term of a new field called Recetor West, while progress is made in defining the magnitude of the find, “says the Colombian firm.