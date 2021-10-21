Dragon Kart raises $ 1.1 million for 3D battle racing game

Dragon Kart, an innovative 3D battle racing game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has announced the successful closing of a $ 1.1 million oversubscribed funding round. The increase was led by Bigcoin Capital and LuaVentures, with participation from TomoChain, Signum Capital, NGC Ventures, Shima Capital, AU21, Kardia Ventures, LaunchZone, VBC Ventures, BSC Station, and individual investors from Digital Strategies and Everse Capital.

Dragon Kart combines interactive play with DeFi and NFT to offer users a free, fun and skill-based opportunity to earn rewards for their performance. Dragon Kart gameplay includes racing battles including PvC, PvP, and tournaments. The game’s characters are taken from a Pikalong comic series by well-known Vietnamese artist Thang Fly, who has an impressive 1.4 million followers on Facebook. Pikalong is a staple in Vietnamese culture, has been read by millions of households, and is now front and center in Dragon Kart.

The company’s native token, $ KART, will be built on BSC and used for all DeFi activities such as gambling, farming, and lending. $ KART tokens are used as payment fuel for all transactions on the NFT Marketplace. For token holders with increasing number of blocked tokens, they will benefit from higher rating / ranking to open valuable NFTs. In the future, the platform will charge players $ KART tokens for NFT rental services. BSC will help users save on fees and help improve the overall gaming experience. The game will also convert assets, such as Kart Cars, characters, and weapons, to NFT, while also offering a marketplace for users to buy, sell, and trade items.

Dragon Kart CEO Pham Van Phuong says: “We are excited to have the support of an incredible group of investors who will help share the Dragon Kart vision with gaming communities around the world. Dragon Kart seeks to inspire an innovative experience for players and merchants looking to earn rewards and have fun at the same time. “

The Dragon Kart team brings more than a decade of experience as developers, entrepreneurs, blockchain specialists, and gamers. The team’s advisory council includes leading blockchain professionals such as Long Vuong (TomoChain), The Nang (LuaVentures) Thanh Dao (LaunchZone), Kyle Nguyen (VBC Ventures), and Logan (LaunchZone).

The Dragon Kart MVP is currently available, giving users the opportunity to try out the private demo by joining the Dragon Kart social channels. Dragon Kart will soon announce more details on its upcoming IDO and public sale rounds. More information can be found on the company’s official Telegram channel and website.