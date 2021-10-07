Don’t sell, guarantee; Says NFT Liquidity Platform Strip Finance

Strip Finance, a guaranteed liquidity protocol from NFT and DeFi, is putting NFTs to better use by guaranteeing them for stablecoins and providing increased liquidity.

A next-generation NFT platform called Strip Finance makes collateral of non-fungible tokens possible while still maintaining ownership of assets, taking DeFi and NFT to a whole new dimension.

Created by veteran crypto entrepreneurs, Strip Finance allows users to lend their NFTs for stablecoins, allowing them to gain unsold liquidity or leverage the value of holdings to mint more NFTs.

Additionally, Strip Finance allows lenders to earn interest on the platform and have the opportunity to acquire defaulted NFTs at discounted prices.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) appear to have exploded this year. NFT sales have increased more than eight to $ 10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021 due to the ongoing craze for NFTs.

Despite this boom, most NFTs are becoming useless without better use cases. NFTs are often difficult to use productively once purchased, unlike fungible tokens, which can be wagered, loaned, or put to work to produce performance.

Strip Finance, on the other hand, solves this important problem by offering a better use case, NFT collateral, in which lenders can lend their NFTs and borrow stablecoins.

Having access to stable coins will allow owners to access liquidity for a variety of purposes, including exploring new investment possibilities, personal spending, or market hedging. It can even be exchanged for fiat, used in DeFi protocols, or used to buy more NFT.

Understanding Collateralization: The Strip Finance Method

The startup is developing a platform through which anyone who owns a desired NFT can use it as collateral to borrow money. Asset price data on the Strip Finance platform will be collected directly from NFT markets such as Opensea, Rarible and others, without any adjustments made by Strip Finance.

The platform, which will support Ethereum Chain, Matic Chain, Binance Smart Chain and the Solana ecosystem, will allow borrowing funds without any mediator, similar to other DeFi protocols.

Strip Finance will follow the basic principle of the loan / borrowing market for its NFT Collateralization. Consequently, Strip Finance aims to bring together lenders and borrowers on the platform where if someone wants to borrow, they must first list their NFT in their market. Additionally, lenders could begin to express their willingness to lend against that particular NFT with additional information such as the length of the loan term, payment frequency, and settlement terms to keep both parties informed.

In addition, NFT holders obtain stablecoins without selling their NFTs, allowing them to gain liquidity without selling or leveraging the value of holdings while still owning their prized assets.

For lenders, it allows them to earn interest on the platform and have the opportunity to acquire defaulted NFTs at discounted prices.

Initially, the platform will offer loans in the form of the USDT stablecoin and aims to continue expanding its ecosystem with new features.

Strip Finance: a platform with potential

NFT is not just about digital art anymore, it is much more than that. With DeFi and NFT going mainstream, a disruption in the traditional world of finance can be expected.

Furthermore, platforms such as Strip Finance, which adds liquidity on the platform through its decentralized P2P approach and curated pools to enable the capitalization of NFT assets, will add to the evolution of this industry.

In August, the company raised around $ 500,000 in an initial round from Old Fashion Research, Nothing Research, Tenzor Capital, Block0, Shima Capital, Lancer Capital, and J10M Capital.

Additionally, Strip Finance’s advisory board includes Siddharth Menon, Chief Operating Officer of WazirX; Jaynti Kanani, CEO of Polygon; Tamar Menteshashvili, Solana’s Ecosystem and Growth; and Yida Gao, GP of Shima Capital.

Strip Finance: Thinking Beyond Artistic NFTs

Strip Finance intends to take NFTs to the next level and, with the support of reputable companies and individuals, there are good opportunities to build good momentum on Binance Smart Chain and Solana. Additionally, Strip Finance’s founders are seasoned crypto entrepreneurs with experience at some of the best-known tech companies including Ankr, Bithumb, ConsenSys, Bitfinex, Prometheus Labs, and Coldsstack.

The team believes that providing a means to secure NFTs and provide liquidity brings value to NFTs. Similarly, they believe that the transparency and legitimacy of the NFTs will be restored through the financial backing of the NFTs.

Moving forward, Strip Finance’s plans include foraying into crypto project debt financing by allowing project tokens minted as NFT to be used as collateral on the platform.