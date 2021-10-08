Do you like water and oil, or maybe not?

There are good reasons why pension funds should not invest in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The industry is too new, too volatile, and wildly technical. Furthermore, the rules and regulations governing the sector have yet to be established.

But the fixed-income financial instruments that pension funds tend to favor, like long-term government bonds, barely pay anything these days, so traditional caretakers of employee retirement funds have a dilemma: where Finding the return on investment in a world where inflation is imminent?

It may not be entirely surprising, then, that pension funds, the most cautious institutional investors, are now taking a closer look at the burgeoning crypto / blockchain sector.

“Family offices led the charge towards crypto funds several years ago, but we have seen growing interest in pensions, and there are many pensions that now have exposure to cryptocurrencies,” Stephen McKeon, professor of finance at the University of Oregon and partner. at Collab + Currency, he told Cointelegraph.

“We have seen increased interest in pensions” in the past year, added Christine Sandler, director of sales, marketing and research at Fidelity Digital Assets, part of a rebound among all institutional segments, “which we believe reflects the growing sophistication and institutionalization of the digital asset ecosystem, combined with a robust macro narrative driven by the response to the pandemic. “

Pension funds tend to be “more conservative and risk-averse investors relative to other segments,” according to Sandler, and mostly favor investments that have shown long-term growth and low volatility, possibly making them wary of crypto / blockchain. space.

One of the early adopters

One of the first US-based pension funds to invested in blockchain companies was the Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System, based in Fairfax, Virginia. It tested the waters in 2018 with a 0.5% allocation in a fund that was investing in blockchain-related companies, Katherine Molnar, the fund’s chief investment officer, told Cointelegraph at the recent SALT conference in New York City.

The fund increased its allocation to 1% in 2019 and, in spring 2021, added two new blockchain-related mutual funds. The current target allocation is 2%, but because crypto and cryptocurrency-based companies have increased in value, 7% of the fund’s total assets are now crypto-related, once again mostly crypto companies. “pick-and-shovel” types that support the industry – like custodians and crypto exchanges.

The pension fund cannot be rebalanced because it is invested in venture capital funds, Molnar explained, but in mid-September, Fairfax signaled its intention to invest $ 50 million with Parataxis Capital, a crypto hedge fund that invests in digital tokens. and derivatives of cryptocurrencies. “It’s not a directional gamble, but it’s also not totally illiquid,” he told Cointelegraph.

The fact that the police officers’ pension fund has until recently invested in crypto-related companies rather than cryptocurrencies (Coinbase rather than, say, Bitcoin (BTC)) is also not uncommon. American institutional investors surveyed by Fidelity Digital indicated a greater propensity for investment products in digital assets rather than direct ownership of cryptocurrencies, Sandler told Cointelegraph, adding:

“From our study, we also know that pension funds and defined benefit plans, like many other institutional investor segments surveyed, favor the active management of an investment product that contains digital assets.”

It is possible that more pension funds will follow this path. “We started to see participation not only from the hedge fund segment, in which we have seen participation for a long time, but now it is recently from other institutions, pensions and donations,” Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, the manager largest digital asset company, he told Bloomberg earlier this year, adding that he anticipated that pension funds and endowments would drive much of his investment firm’s future growth.

Even pension fund giants like the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) have plunged into the crypto / blockchain sea. CalPERS invested in Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain LLC a few years ago and has since raised the stake to about 113,000 shares, worth around $ 3 million in early October, although that’s miniscule compared to $ 133. , 3 billion CalPERS in capital assets under management, as of its Filing 13F in August.

How much is enough?

What type of crypto allocation is appropriate for a pension fund today? Jim Kyung-Soo Liew, an assistant professor at the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins University, co-authored one of the first academic papers on crypto and pension funds in 2017. That paper found that a Bitcoin allocation of 1.3 % would be “optimal” to reap the benefit of diversifying the cryptocurrency.

What is appropriate today? “In the future, an institutional investor should consider an allocation of 10% to 20%,” Liew told Cointelegraph, and expects large pension funds to invest up to a fifth of their total assets in the crypto / blockchain space within for the next three to five years.

98% of retirement accounts in the US cannot access #Bitcoin. That is $ 36,800,000,000,000. What happens when they do? – Dan Held (@danheld) October 7, 2021

“We will see more institutional investors,” Liew said, adding: “Their horizons are long.” Today’s $ 2 trillion in cryptocurrency market capitalization could rise to $ 20 trillion in the next three to five years, he added, assuming a favorable regulatory environment.

When asked if this is not against the traditional conservatism of pension funds, Liew replied: “Pension funds have boards; they have investment committees ”and yes,“ they are often accused of being too conservative and wanting to understand things 100% before acting ”.

From an educational standpoint, it will take some time and effort to bring them in, but the chief investment officers are quite smart as a group and will be able to grasp the concepts, Liew said. One problem, he admitted, “they are not rewarded for taking risks.”

Obstacles remain

There may be other impediments. “One challenge is that pensions tend to require large penalties,” McKeon told Cointelegraph, “so the space had to mature a bit to accept that amount of principal. As funds continue to grow, we expect to see a larger share of pensions. ”Volatility remains a concern, Sandler said, pointing to the data:

“The ‘2021 Institutional Investor Digital Asset Study’ found that 73% of pension funds, defined benefit plans, and US grants and foundations. Respondents cited volatility as the top barrier to adoption. ”.

Pension funds and defined benefit plans in the US still have a pretty negative view of digital assets, according to the survey, “but I think we will continue to see that negative perception diminish as the market continues to mature and these investors feel more comfortable with the technology, infrastructure and exposure channels and have a more developed investment thesis on these assets ”, he added.

As such, pension funds, like other institutional investors, strive to find investment opportunities. As The New York Times noted, “US Treasuries have been the bonds of choice for secure retirement income. But they were unable to deliver a real performance over the next decade. “

Meanwhile, on the positive side, pension funds have long horizons and can withstand short-term volatility. Another advantage is that “crypto talent is evenly distributed around the world and we can source that talent,” added Liew.

Fiduciary restrictions won’t go away, of course. Many pension funds represent municipalities and hold the financial well-being of many people in their old age in their hands. That is a lot of responsibility. But “you can’t get a great reward if you don’t take some risk,” Liew said.

Some time ago, Molnar’s chairman of the board said, “I understand the need to do this”: The police officers’ pension fund, like most institutional investors, was struggling to grow its money in an environment continued low interest rates, but some officials “are out of reserve,” he said. With the fund’s recent 7.25% rate of return on its crypto investments, it’s probably safe to assume that some of those officers are back in reserve now.