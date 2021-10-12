Derived Raises $ 3.3 Million to Build a Decentralized Synthetic Asset Platform

Derived Finance, a decentralized synthetic asset trading platform, announced a $ 3.3 million funding round led by more than 30 crypto venture capital firms.

Announced Tuesday, Derived Finance successfully completed a private financing round raising more than $ 3.3 million shortly before launching its initial DEX offering, scheduled for October 13. The funding will be used to develop key functions for the derivative finance ecosystem, create additional multi-chain solutions, and add more synthetic assets to the platform.

The funding round attracted some of the biggest names in the GSR-led crypto venture capital industry and included AU21, Poolz, Nabais Capital, Dweb3, Occamfi, and Genblock Capital, among others. California-based AU12 Capital and Lisbon-based Cripto VC Nabis Capital participated in earlier rounds as well.

“We are grateful to all the investors who put their faith in us and joined in the fundraiser. More than 30 venture funds participated in the funding round, with more than $ 3.3 million raised, ”Bharat Verma, CEO of Derived Finance. “Together we will use the synergies to build Derived Finance, which is the next generation multi-chain synthetic trading platform.”

Simply put, Derived allows users to trade assets without owning or holding the underlying asset, allowing them to trade at a reliable and easy-to-track price using derivative tokens. Users can trade with leverage on both traditional and digital assets while remaining decentralized.

According to the statement, private investors in the round aim to grow the value propositions offered by the platform to build global decentralized trading of synthetic assets. Derived, a Cardano-based platform, is the first multi-chain decentralized DEX of its kind that enables synthetic asset trading. The platform leverages the interoperability qualities of Polkadot to provide cross-chain trading services on multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Polkadot, Cardano, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain, etc.

In addition, the platform allows users to take advantage of (up to 3 times) the participation of their native DVD token (launched in an IDO) and the minting of stablecoins in USD. It also allows users to access unique features in digital finance trading, such as the ability to create hybrid tokens (in both the traditional and digital financial space) and access to features such as binary options, support for multiple native currencies, slippage. 0% and unlimited liquidity. with other features to be released in the future.

The funds will promote the development of multi-chain support systems, which will be key for the platform to operate in a wide variety of crypto ecosystems and provide efficient transaction routes for merchants.

Finally, the team is working to offer multiple traditional currencies on the platform with the aim of promoting global adoption of crypto and decentralized finance.