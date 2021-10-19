Demole is taking NFT gaming beyond the blockchain

The proliferation of smartphones and consumer PC hardware brought the global gaming industry to a valuation of $ 300 billion in 2021, making video games a more popular form of entertainment than the American film industry.

Parallel to this rise in gaming popularity is the explosion of the decentralized finance market (DeFi) and more recently the rise of gamefi, a revolution in blockchain-based gaming that adds an economic twist to what has hitherto it has been mere entertainment.

The exclusivity of non-fungible token technology makes NFTs a solid foundation on which to build unique and personalized player experiences. However, bridging the gap between a new and emerging technology and the existing global gaming industry, thus far, has proven to be a difficult task.

Introducing Defi Monster Legends

Demolish is the world’s first NFT-based 3D role-playing game and it works based on game to win. Pit player characters against each other in a PvP environment and bring together a variety of popular game mechanics that are prevalent in triple-A games, such as campaign stories, resource creation, arena battles, progressive upgrades, battles against bosses, an item operated by the player. marketplace and more.

Recognizing that the global gaming industry exploded in large part due to the popularity of smartphone games, Demole expands the traditionally PC-based NFT gaming sector to the mobile field.

Demole, which functions as an acronym for Defi Monster Legends, threatens to be the first project to bridge the $ 300 billion gap between blockchain games and their non-blockchain counterparts, thanks to both its mobile and mobile approach. ability to allow players to earn money as they do so. play.

Countering the underground tactics of the gaming industry

In recent years, major video game publishers have redoubled their tactic of forcing players to pay for in-game content that would previously have shipped with the base game as standard. Instead of playing to win, top developers install a pay-to-play mechanism, where certain content is only available to those who are willing to pay more. This sales tactic is often indistinguishable from the game, as the now-normalized loot box phenomenon attests, a trend that seems doubly pernicious when you consider that its targets are often children.

Blockchain-based NFT games have threatened to democratize and liberate gaming culture from these profit-making tactics; however, its breach of the graphics and gaming standards of the existing gaming market has so far stopped its spread.

RPG meets BSC

Demole aims to connect the traditional gaming market with that of the blockchain-based NFT space by offering the range of features that the average gamer expects. Along with graphical fidelity and mobile compatibility, this includes a rich history on par with popular modern games, in-game communication, diverse content and missions, and the inclusion of one of the most popular genres in games today: role-playing games.

Built in the DeFi home of the cryptocurrency space, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Demole offers players a low barrier to entry and modest gas fees for in-game activities. Furthermore, its burn and revenue sharing model means that not only gamers can benefit from Demole and its native $ DMLG token. Regularly scheduled token burns increase the value of the native token, allowing passive holders to benefit from the popularity of the game. Holders can also choose to stake their tokens to accumulate passive returns.

The team behind Demole has a long and varied history in mobile gaming, blockchain development, and marketing and finance. Demole’s development is overseen by four different teams of specialists, who divide responsibilities between blockchain developers, digital game artists, a marketing team, and a finance team.

This specialization of responsibilities, coupled with their model of play to win, and the willingness to aim higher than the NFT space alone, is what the Demole team hopes will bring mobile RPG into the hands of eager gamers across the world. world, whether you are blockchain enthusiasts or not.