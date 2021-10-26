Delivery app disappears with the tokens of its customers

Key facts:

The victims of the scam bought EATS in order to order food delivery on the CryptoEats app.

Before launching the app, the company disappeared from the internet and fled with its customers’ money.

A shell company announced that it would launch a mobile application called CryptoEats in the UK that would allow food delivery to be ordered by paying with tokens. However, it was all a scam. Just a few minutes after launching its token on the market, the criminal organization raised $ 500,000 and disappeared.

The theft consisted of selling tokens to interested parties who wanted to use their service, Vice confirmed. The company said that on the platform users would be able to order food delivery by paying with EATS, a token created by themselves. This asset is of the bep-20 type, since it was developed on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain.

Days before the supposed launch of the app, the company put the tokens up for sale on a decentralized exchange called pancakesup. The purchase of these assets, which took place on October 17, was promoted by several influencers from the United Kingdom who believed in the veracity of this company.

Just a short while after starting the EATS sale, the company disappeared with the money of the people who bought the token. In just minutes, CryptoEats managed to raise around $ 500,000, which it transferred to various wallets. Later, he disappeared from the internet, deleting his website and social networks.

According to the data revealed by BscScan, there are 1,104 people who kept the EATS they bought. Nevertheless, these tokens no longer have any type of use, since they would only be used to buy food at home in the fake CryptoEats app. After the disappearance of the company, they stopped being marketed.

CryptoEats managed to steal USD 500,000 thanks to the support of influencers

The reason the token scam was so effective is because itThe app was promoted by influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. The company sent merchandising gifts (promotional products) to various celebrities to use in their posts. He even paid some to advertise for him.

Belle Hassem, an instagramer with over 1 million followers, appeared on CryptoEats’ instagram before they deleted it. Source: @Albertosoria / twitter.com

The company also organized an event where people could go with their bikes and wear the uniform that CryptoEats delivery people would wear. Vice found that Instagramer Belle Hassem, who has more than 1 million followers, supported this initiative, like the tiktoker hstikkytokky, who has more than 400 thousand followers.

In a week, in a month, in two months, that business could become the UK’s largest food delivery app. Hstikkytokky, British fitness tiktoker.

Another of the influencers who promoted the application was Myles Harris, who has almost 200 thousand followers on his bouncerplaydirty Instagram account. Last week he posted an instastory, in which he warned his community that he had been paid by CryptoEats to advertise him and it turned out to be a scam.

It is disgusting that there are people who cheat others that they have so much trouble earning their money. Myles Harris, music and entertainment influencer.

In this way, CryptoEats joins the list of criminal organizations that steal money with tokens or cryptocurrencies. Recently, in Latin America, another group of scammers was discovered for stealing bitcoin from their clients through a false investment plan, as reported by ..