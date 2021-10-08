DeFiConnect appears on Coinsbit as it prepares to launch DefiPay solution

DefiConnect, DeFi’s African startup, is pleased to announce its listing on Coinsbit. Coinsbit is a cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy to buy lucrative crypto assets. By listing DFC, the exchange will become the fourth exchange to list crypto alongside Hotbit, Pancakeswap, and Latoken.

The DFC listing will enhance the functionality of DefiPay, a payment gateway that allows merchants in the DefiConnect ecosystem to accept cryptocurrencies. DeFiConnect is set to begin lead generation for DefiPay as it prepares for the launch of the payment solution in a month.

Merchants can take advantage of the payment platform to run their e-commerce businesses efficiently. Meanwhile, people from all walks of life can use the platform to pay for multiple services, including transportation, medical bills, shopping, etc. DefiPay also has a mobile application that allows users to scan products to determine prices and make payments in cryptocurrencies.

The DeFiConnect model seeks to leverage decentralization and blockchain security and real-life use cases to change the dynamics of the financial economy. The platform offers its utility token, DFC, which serves as a pass-through link for users seeking access to the entire DefiConnect network. It is a revolutionary platform focused on creating real-world applications that integrate the benefits of the DeFi ecosystem into everyday life.

The token enables DeFiConnect to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies. DFC is currently listed on major platforms in the crypto space, including PancakeSwap, Hotbit, and CoinMarketCap.

Offering lucrative opportunities for companies

DeFiConnect seeks to increase business transparency with its broad usability that enables the construction of real-world applications across multiple industries. These sectors include logistics, transportation, digital marketing, and healthcare.

One of the products offered by the platform is the Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Launchpad which gives institutions the ability to develop robust marketing campaigns. Innovation avoids the drawbacks of traditional MLM business by taking advantage of the immutable and permissible nature of the blockchain. This approach enables MLM Launchpad to offer customers enhanced security and zero risk.

DeFiConnect has also dedicated significant resources to the healthcare industry through its Decentralized Health and Insurance Marketplace (DEHIM) app. The product enables stakeholders in the healthcare sector to access a wide range of services.

Physicians, clinics, labs, and other healthcare providers can take advantage of the DeFiConnect healthcare suite to access electronic medical data protection and management, automated data-driven medical procedures, and genomics management at the point of care. DEHIM also offers easy access to low-cost medical operating expenses and reservation procedures.

People can access decentralized health-related services through the platform’s mobile health app and remote monitoring services. These features allow users to protect electronic medical data on an immutable blockchain network and keep track of their vital signs and physical condition.

User data can be quickly forwarded to certified medical professionals in the event of an emergency or used for personal purposes such as personal care and personal monitoring. Another component of the health package is the insurance marketplace, where users can access a wide range of personalized health plans from insurance providers.

Individuals and healthcare providers who want to enroll in DEHIM healthcare must purchase the DFC token, which automatically opens access to the system.

Token farming on DeFiConnect

DeFiConnect integrates a model that allows investors to plant seed tokens and reap crypto dividends with a return rate of up to 190%. The token farming feature combines two conventional profitable investment methods (dividend payment plans and growth funds).

The model allows token holders to bet DFC and reap daily profits of 1.24% at any time. The platform’s growing use cases in real-life departments assure investors that the token will continue to grow in value.

Stakeholders enjoy free transactions and full control of their funds, as the DeFiConnect platform has eliminated all third-party involvement and expenses. They can also monitor the growth and daily profit accrual of their planted tokens in a transparent manner.

