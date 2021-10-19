DeFi follows broader market uptrend to hit new TVL at $ 223 billion

The total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) has crossed the largest range in history. It is trading at its highest value of $ 223 billion, according to data from DeFiLlama.

The current rally in DeFi’s TVL is marked as comprehensive growth in the broader digital currency industry, the market capitalization of which now stands at $ 2.42 trillion at the time of writing.

By ranking, Curve Finance stands out as the most prominent protocol in the space and currently has a total of $ 17.14 billion in Total Locked Value. As an interoperable decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum, the protocol’s uptrend growth is similar to that of the broader ecosystem, with most assets locked into the Ethereum protocol.

The Aave lending protocol is also comfortably in second position with a TVL of $ 16.69 billion, with the five largest protocols comprised of MakerDAO, Wrapped Bitcoin, and InstaDapp. Despite the largest contributors to Ethereum’s native blockchain protocols, other public blockchain networks, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, and Fantom, also have protocols that contribute their bit to overall growth.

DeFi has grown to offer new assistance to a wide range of investors, as conventional investment offerings do not look promising. The advent of the coronavirus pandemic placed a huge burden on the world economy. Based on this situation, central banks around the world set extremely low interest rates to ease pressure. Investment securities, including government and corporate bonds, interest on savings and others, directly affected the overall economic consequences.

The crisis in the global economy presented an opportunity for decentralized finance to show itself, offering higher interest rates and consequently lowering barriers to entry for crypto-backed loans.

DeFi’s growth has seen the TVL rise from $ 13.7 billion in November 2020 to the $ 223 billion it currently is, a price that shows that the blockchain branch is just getting started.

