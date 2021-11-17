Decisive hours for abortion in Colombia: Constitutional Court will vote on decriminalization as campaigns intensify

Posted: 17 Nov 2021 16:55 GMT

On Friday the deadline for the nine magistrates to rule on the constitutionality of a norm that criminalizes women expires.

The Colombian feminist movement this Wednesday intensified the campaign in favor of the decriminalization of abortion to pressure the Constitutional Court, which must vote no later than Friday whether or not to advance with this right.

The Constitutional Court began to debate this issue last month, but there is still uncertainty around the position that the nine magistrates will assume, since at least five votes are needed to approve the unconstitutionality demand that a reform of the Penal Code would imply.

Abortion was decriminalized in Colombia in 2006, but only if the life of the woman is in danger, due to rape and incest and due to malformations of the fetus.

Because three reasons are not enough, women and pregnant people want to ask the Constitutional Court # CorteVoteSí. We have never been so close to being criminalized for deciding on our bodies. pic.twitter.com/Z5OSyO6SPt – JUCO Bogotá (@JUCOBTA) November 17, 2021

Nevertheless, Article 122 of the Penal Code continues to establish penalties of one to three years in prison for women who voluntarily interrupt their pregnancies without fulfilling any of the three causes, and who help them to achieve it.

Amid broad social expectations, the feminist collective Causa Justa released a list of 90 reasons to decriminalize this practice, ranging from the need to understand that the debate on abortion has evolved, to respect for the reproductive autonomy of women , since all the penal norms against him have been dictated by men.

It also points out the contradiction that, thanks to the grounds, abortion is already a right, but due to the Penal Code, at the same time it is still considered a crime.

Also, remember that in Colombia there is no right to life for the unborn, as argued by religious organizations that want to continue criminalizing women.

In April of this year, feminists had already launched the ’14 for Colombia ‘campaign to promote total decriminalization until the 14th week of pregnancy.

The activisms were reinforced in the following months and this week they gathered in the streets and in the networks to pressure the magistrates in one of the most conservative countries in the region.

The process

The Constitutional Court has analyzed two unconstitutional reports on abortion since last month.

One was presented by the president of the court, José Lizarazo, from a lawsuit initiated by the feminist collective Causa Justa; and another, magistrate Alberto Rojas Ríos in response to a claim by the lawyer Andrés Mateo Sánchez Molina.

The discussion is part of the recent advances made by women’s movements in the region and which are known as “the green tide”, since it is the color of the handkerchief that symbolizes the fight for abortion rights and that they show in a massive way in demonstrations.

One of the culminating moments of this struggle occurred on December 30, when the Congress of Argentina legalized abortion. Nine months later, the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico surprised by decriminalizing this practice with the unanimous vote of its members. Two weeks later, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies also approved decriminalization, but the Senate’s endorsement is still missing.

In Colombia, for now it is expected that José Fernando Reyes, Alejandro Linares, Alberto Rojas Ríos and José Lizarazo will vote in favor, and against Gloria Ortiz and Cristina Pardo, but there is no certainty about the position of Jorge Enrique Íbañez, Paola Meneses and Diana Fajardo.

This means that there is only one vote left to move forward with a reform that would end the 400 criminal complaints that, on average, are filed each year against women who decided to terminate their pregnancies.

The report ‘Criminalization for the crime of abortion in Colombia’, which Causa Justa carried out together with the University of Los Andes and the Mesa por la Vida y Salud de las Mujeres, revealed that there are 5,737 processes for the crime of abortion in the Attorney General’s Office , and that in 450 penalties were already handed down.

Cecilia Gonzalez

