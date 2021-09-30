Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) Tokens Explode Following Massive Influx of Chinese Traders

Many DEX tokens have skyrocketed in the past 24 hours, with trading volumes on some protocols surpassing those of large centralized exchanges.

The price of DYDX, the governance token of decentralized exchange (DEX) platform dYdX, has soared 35.9% on the day, reaching a new all-time high of $22.17, according to data from CoinGecko.

Trading volumes provided by the protocol have surpassed those of the largest centralized platform in the United States, Coinbase.

Unlike centralized platforms, DEXs are based on smart contracts, which are snippets of code that self-execute under predetermined circumstances. In this way, DEXs allow people to trade cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries.

In a tweet on Sunday, Antonio Juliano, the founder of dYdX and a former Coinbase employee, said he was “amazed and humbled by the recent growth,” noting that this is the first time dYdX has outperformed Coinbase.

In the hours following Juliano’s tweet, trading volumes on dYdX only increased, surpassing $6.3 billion in derivatives and $3 billion in spot markets. Trading volumes over the past 24 hours on Coinbase are $3 billion at press time.

Other major DEX tokens are also on the rise, with Uniswap (UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) posting gains of 36% and 29%, respectively.

DEXs become good alternatives for Chinese traders

The latest price action in DEX tokens could be partly explained by recent developments in China, as the country’s government intensified its crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry last week.

On Sunday, local reporter Colin Wu tweeted that Chinese traders are now looking for alternative avenues, one of them being the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

He also predicted that “a large number of Chinese users will flood the DeFi world, and the number of MetaMask and dYdX users will increase tremendously.”

China took further action on Friday, with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) publishing a list of banned cryptocurrency-related activities, including trading and token issuance, while banning foreign platforms from providing services to investors in mainland China.

According to a report published Monday by Reuters, Binance and Huobi Global, the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volumes, have already stopped new registrations for Chinese customers, and Huobi plans to clear existing accounts by the end of the year.