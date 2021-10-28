Data stolen from Argentina’s Renaper sold for bitcoin 6 times in a week

The hacker who violated the database of the National Registry of People (Renaper) of Argentina assured that he sold the stolen information in exchange for bitcoin (BTC). Then, he traded the cryptocurrency for Monero (XMR), which is untraceable, to keep his identity safe.

In an interview with the journalist Fernando Bruzzoni published in the Rosario3 media, [S]As he called himself for the occasion, he recounted the details of this “coup” to the Government and its operations in general.

Among other things, this young man of only 23 years admitted to having income for several information portals of public organizations. “They have been sold for years,” he says, while explaining that he alternates them so as not to generate “too much noise.”

Precisely, the “loot” obtained in its last hack was sold in its entirety “six times” in the last week. Each sale was completed at 0.29 bitcoin, that is, $ 17,295 at the close of this note according to the . price index.

To preserve your anonymity, [S] changed this amount to Monero immediately. Although he lost some money, this allows him to keep his identity safe, he confesses. And you also add that you buy the servers you use with cryptocurrencies, so that it is more difficult to track them. “Poor whoever had to find me,” he boasts.

In addition to this attack on the Renaper, has three other databases for sale of the areas of communication and technology, security and other state. The hacker maintains that if nobody buys them, he will carry out a ransomware attack; that is, it will ask for a ransom to return the stolen data.

The journalist says that he contacted the hacker through RaidForums, a portal in which this type of “merchants” offer stolen information to entities and individuals. He also accompanied the publication with some captures of his conversation.

In the chat with the journalist, [S] gave details of how it is handled so as not to be discovered. Source: Rosario3.com

As reported by ., for weeks the Renaper has been reporting unauthorized access to its databases. What’s more, the author of this fact offered the data that he had allegedly stolen on the deep web; this included the identity documents of all the inhabitants of the country, that is, more than 45 million people.

Governments and personal data

In the face of official accusations about his intentions to want to destabilize the government, the hacker assured that he has no political affinity with any party: «I am neither side of the rift nor do I take any political position. All I did was hack into the government and put a database up for sale. This information “will be around” in a few months, he said.

In the same vein, he continued: “It is possible that this way it is possible to make people aware of how badly the State protects their data, to decide not to install the apps that they force you to install, not to buy electronic voting.” He also confessed that it could have caused much more serious problems: “Someone who makes an effort and dedicates full time to breach government networks could have done much worse, or much better.”

On the other hand, the statements of [S] Regarding the possible use that can be given to the stolen personal data, they generate, to say the least, concern. The interviewee assured that the criminals who use third-party credit and debit cards buy and sell that data “All the time, and they use them to take out loans and open bank accounts to move dirty money.”

Building a career as a cybercriminal

Despite his young age, the hacks for this individual did not start this year. Already in August 2019, he was able to enter the database of the Argentine Federal Police and stole more than 700 gigabytes of sensitive information. He published these data on a website called “La Gorra Leaks”, in reference to the leaks of the police forces, popularly called “the cap” in the country.

Two years before, moreover, [S] had hacked the Twitter account of the Minister of Security at that time, Patricia Bullrich.

Despite these great events that he starred in, [S] consider computer security just a “hobby.” Your real job is as a software developer for a company, even if you only work because you like it and not out of necessity, since you can live off the money made from hacks.

In his own words, he’s not even afraid of getting caught. This is something that he considers “impossible” because he uses servers in other countries that “would never give a ball (room) to the Argentine Justice.” However, he claims to have doubts “of being able to enter countries like Venezuela or Spain in peace.”