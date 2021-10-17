CryptoPunks Owner Rejects Record $ 9.5 Million Offer And Explains Why

Earlier today, the owner of the non-fungible token CryptoPunks # 6046 turned down an offer of $ 9.5 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), which would have been the highest on-chain NFT transaction to date. The bidder, posing as a poap.eth ENS, made a record bid after CryptoPunks owner tweeted: “My punk is not for sale. I don’t care what they offer me ”.

CryptoPunk # 6046, Source: Larva Labs

CryptoPunks is an NFT collection of 10,000 randomly generated images created by Larva Labs, and is widely promoted and recognized as the # 1 collection in the entire NFT space.

The project is an all-time leader in total transaction volume at 552,073 ETH, or approximately $ 2.1 billion. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which is the next largest collection on OpenSea, has recorded one-fifth of CryptoPunk’s all-time sales volume. According to data from Larva Labs, the most expensive transaction to date was $ 7.57 million for Punk # 7804 on March 11, 2021.

Come on Richerd. Don’t you want to go down in history as the top cryptopunk sale to date? pic.twitter.com/JEeIMo2MEm – POAP – The markers of your life (@poapxyz) October 15, 2021

If the offer made by poap.eth was accepted, CryptoPunk # 6046 would have possibly become the most valuable CryptoPunk for more than 500 ETH. Interestingly, however, the owner himself admitted that the “value” of his NFT was nowhere near the $ 9.5M ballpark: [#] 6046 is probably not worth 2500 ETH, he’s a mid-level punk because of his defining 3D glasses traits. So why would someone offer 2500 ETH on it? “

How exactly are CryptoPunks valued?

Within NFT collections, the value of an individual piece is often determined by the rarity of its features and characteristics. This is the case with CryptoPunks, with extremely rare traits like Aliens (0.09%) fetching a much higher price than those with more common traits. In the case of Punk # 6046, his 3D glasses trait (3%) would be worth considerably less than the extremely rare traits.

Historical selling prices in CryptoPunks, @eliasimos in Dune Analytics

The average price of a CryptoPunk has skyrocketed over the past year, and DuneAnalytics data shows a 1300% increase in the average selling price since the beginning of the year. Despite these meteoric price increases, the NFT space is still in a relative infancy.

Coinbase, which recently announced its plans to launch an NFT marketplace, recorded more than 1.5 million registrations, a number that repeatedly exceeds the OpenSea user base. According to dappRadar, OpenSea has a total user base of 263 thousand. With Coinbase entering the NFT space, there is no doubt that the industry will continue to grow exponentially.

Interestingly, @richerd explained the reasoning behind the rejection of the offer. He hinted that his brand and online personality were largely connected to his CryptoPunk, and selling it would effectively break this link. “My identity, along with [la] identity of other iconic punks, has value beyond the NFT itself. We have our own brands similar to any other brand and that has value. Because I value my brand and personal identity, this was an easy pushback for me. “

