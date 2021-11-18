Cryptocurrency users take to the streets of El Salvador for Bitcoin Week (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 13:29 GMT

This country was the first to authorize its legal use, and now hundreds of interested parties from all over the world attend the event.

Hundreds of cryptocurrency stakeholders, investors and users from around the world traveled to El Salvador to attend the ‘Bitcoin week’ (Bitcoin Week), an event that has the support of the Government of Nayib Bukele where there are talks, conferences and all kinds of activities related to this digital currency that is revolutionizing global finance.

In fact, this Central American country was the first to authorize the use of this cryptocurrency legally. Therefore, to promote the proposal, the local authorities themselves present El Salvador as “the capital of bitcoin”. The cycle started on Monday, November 15, will continue until the 20th, being the “most important” fair in Latin America on this subject.

Since November 15, El Salvador has become the capital of #Bitcoin. Hundreds of #Bitcoiners and investors have traveled to our country to participate in #BitcoinWeek, an event with more than 100 activities for the promotion and use of cryptocurrencies. 🤓👌 pic.twitter.com/gIboxSzyuJ – Secretariat of Communications 🇸🇻 (@ComunicacionSV) November 16, 2021

The Salvadoran ambassador to the US, Milena Mayorga, was one of the cheerleaders. From the stage, he described his country as “the land of economic freedom”, starting the activities.

In the first days of the grid there were already conversations with specialists, coordinated by the organizations Labitconf and Adopting Bitcoin. “The Bitcóin Law has put us in the crosshairs of the most important bitcoiners and crypto investors in the crypto world, “said the Government Communications Secretariat.

The place where you can pay with cryptocurrencies

Thus, the streets of San Salvador were shown with enthusiastic visitors. Some of them shared on social networks the fact of being able to use a service, such as a taxi, and pay with bitcoins, something that is not allowed in the rest of the world.

Indeed, members of organizations dedicated to cryptocurrencies in other countries traveled to the event and highlighted that in El Salvador payment with bitcoin is already widespread in common stores.

Accepting #Bitcoin in El Salvador is free and purely optional.These are Ana and Carla, they sell pupusas and coffee on the street for $ 1, and because they have a @chivowallet you can pay them using Lightning.⚡️ 🇸🇻 🌋 👍 pic. twitter.com/Lww1iNpZRG – The Sultan ₿itcoin ⚡️🛰 🇸🇻 🇻🇪 (@elsultanbitcoin) November 13, 2021

Other netizens simply shared the excitement of coming to this meeting from other Latin American nations.

