Crypto Market Sentiment Rises With Double Digit Rises

Source: iStock / honglouwawa

Crypto market sentiment continues to improve, following last week’s surge, this week’s jump, and overall price spike in the crypto market, and is once again approaching the positive zone. The 7-day average mobile crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for top ten crypto assets is now 5.87, compared to 5.17 seen this time last week. Additionally, there are now four currencies in the positive zone, according to data provided by market sentiment analysis service Omenics.

All but one coin in the top 10 on the list increased over the past week. Only the USD coin (USDC), one of last week’s winners, is down almost 8%. This decline resulted in it remaining as the only currency among its peers below a score of 5.

Meanwhile, the increases are strong – it’s been a long time since we’ve seen such high percentages. The highest increase is the 47% binance coin (BNB), making it the winner of the week by far. XRP in second place is up nearly 25%, followed by litecoin (LTC), bitcoin (BTC), and polkadot (DOT), which are up 23%, 22%, and 20%, respectively.

While ethereum (ETH), uniswap (UNI), and tether (USDT) were up more than 11%.

Its surge has pushed BTC back into 7-8 territory, now scoring 7.4, down from 6.2 seen last week. ETH is also in the positive zone, rising from 6 to 6.9. The two are joined by 6.5 from DOT and 6.1 from UNI. Besides the USDC, the other currencies are within the range of 5.2 and 5.8.

Sentiment change between the top 10 currencies *:

Interpretation of the sentscore scale:

– 0 to 2.5: very negative

– 2 to 3.9: somewhat negative zone

– 4 to 5.9: neutral zone

– 6 to 7.49: somewhat positive zone

– 7.5 to 10: very positive area.

Source: Omenics, 11:13 UTC

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market sentiment for these top 10 currencies reached 5.86, which is practically the same as the weekly, compared to 5.9 last Monday. Today, half of the list is green, the other half is red. Greens range from 6.2% USDC to 0.4% BTC, and also include ETH, LTC, and USDT. The highest drop is seen by UNI, which is down 5%, while the lowest is BNB’s 1.5%, with DOT, XRP and BNB in ​​the middle. Despite the declines, five coins are also in the positive zone currently: BTC, ETH, DOT, UNI, and LTC. While USDT remains below 5 despite the increase in its sentscore, other coins have scores between 5.1 and 5.8.

Bitcoin daily score change in the last month:

Source: Omenics

Omenics tracks 35 coins in total. So, looking at the performance of the other 25 over the past seven days, we find that a vast majority are green. To be more precise, the scores for just two coins are down: Composite (COMP) at 20% and REN at 2%. Regarding the increases, the highest belongs to QTUM with 33%, followed by monero (XMR) with 31%, while the lowest is 2.5% seen by Synthetix (SNX) and cosmos (ATOM). Two of these currencies are in the positive zone, namely algorand (ALGO) and crypto.com coin (CRO), while COMP’s massive drop took it into the negative zone, where it is the only resident. While five coins have scores below 5, the rest are in the 5-5.9 territory.

____

* – Methodology:

Omenics measures market sentiment by calculating the sentscore, which aggregates sentiment from news, social media, technical analysis, viral trends, and coin fundamentals based on its proprietary algorithms.

As its website explains, “Omenics aggregates fashion news articles and viral social media posts into an all-in-one data platform, where you can also analyze content sentiment,” and then adds: “Omenics combines the 2 indicators of news and social media sentiment with 3 additional verticals for technical analysis, coin fundamentals and rumors, resulting in the sentscore reporting an overview for each coin. ” For now, they are rating 35 crypto assets.