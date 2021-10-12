Crypto and credit card fraud: interview with n.exchange

n.exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in fiat entry and exit ramps to make cryptocurrency investing easy to use.

His current campaign to combat cryptocurrency credit card fraud highlights a significant increase in fraudulent purchase attempts by cybercriminals using stolen card data, most of which were perpetrated in Western Hemisphere countries.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Invezz spoke with Gustavo De La Torre, Director of Business Development at n.exchange to better understand the company’s recent findings.

You report that Canada was one of the top three locations for cryptocurrency credit card fraud amid a spike in fraudulent activity between 2020 and 2021. What do you think are the reasons for this?

Cryptocurrency is gaining interest in Canada, so naturally this opens up a new avenue for scammers to take advantage of. In addition to the growing interest, there is a lack of knowledge of cryptocurrency, allowing scammers to commit fraud against people who are used to only fiat currency. Statistically, Canada ranks as one of the highest targets for fraud attempts overall, and Statista found in 2018 that Canada was the third country with the most consumers reporting being targeted for fraud. Another interesting Simple Rate statistic mentioned in their January 2021 report showed Canadians reporting a 71 percent increase in the “number of accounts reporting at least one case of credit card fraud.”

Few platforms involved in cryptocurrency have made fighting cryptocurrency credit card fraud a top target like you have, which is commendable. What motivated you to focus on this?

One of the main goals of n.exchange is to bring new users closer to cryptocurrencies. Being aware of this unexplored world in which many new users can be found, there is a sense of duty and responsibility to inform them of the possible scenarios that they may encounter with scammers / scammers. And it is critical for us that they feel comfortable and safe using our platforms and the platforms of our partners because we also believe that the future of cryptocurrencies is based on a positive and safe user experience.

How can the average user protect themselves from crypto credit card fraud?

The obvious answer is to say that we recommend being careful with credit card information everywhere and using only services that are trustworthy and regulated, which ensures that your private information will not be sold / shared. But most importantly, find out.

For someone new to the game, it can be quite easy to fall for phishing scams that appear to be legitimate crypto exchange operations. Getting familiar with the industry is the priority. Read about safe and reputable exchanges; ask friends and family who have invested or bought cryptocurrencies. Learn to recognize the signs right away. If something seems unfamiliar to you, don’t explore it right away.

n. Exchange is currently in the process of obtaining financial regulation documents from the SEC. Are you optimistic about this prospect and about future interaction with the watchdog in general? ?

We are definitely very optimistic about our trip and the next application with the FCA. One of our priorities at n.exchange is transparency, which is supposed to be the foundation of blockchain technology and the origins of the world of cryptocurrencies. As we want to be transparent, we look forward to our relationships with these oversight agencies. We understand how valuable they are to consumers and the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies.

In your opinion, what does the future of crypto regulation look like?

There is a high probability that KYC will become a requirement for crypto transactions in the future on any platform. Fortunately, blockchain technology is based on the principle of systemic transparency, so basic customer transaction information should be easy to obtain from an exchange, assuming no illicit activity is being actively perpetrated on your part.

Beyond KYC, it is difficult to discern where this can go, especially since digital assets are difficult to put in a box and define very clearly. In the US, we saw Congress give it a go with the latest infrastructure bill, which left many concerned about the bill’s characterization of who is required to report to federal agencies what crypto holders own. , for instance. Moving forward, as government officials gain a better understanding of cryptocurrencies and markets, they will eventually come up with regulations that will be reasonable for everyone.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of stricter regulation of the crypto, DeFi and NFT markets?

I would break it down as follows. There are two clear positive points:

a) Prove that crypto can be easily adopted by the masses safely.

b) One step closer to Bitcoin becoming a globally adopted currency.

The two clear negatives:

a) It brings an obvious element of centralization to what was intended to be a truly decentralized financial system, which goes against the nature of cryptocurrencies as originally intended.

b) Challenging the P2P concept of cryptocurrency, which users may not want in the end.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money