Cross-chain multi-chain platform configured to revolutionize the DEX trading experience

The blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is made up of multiple disparate projects and platforms that cannot efficiently interact with each other. Today, we have a blockchain world that is in disarray, fragmented, and difficult to scale and synchronize. During the Internet age of the early 1990s, the Internet only became mainstream and flourished when it became affordable for anyone to create websites, apps, stores, and blogs. This is exactly what the blockchain and crypto industry needs right now.

There have been quite a few projects looking to reverse this, but it seems like Crosswise is leading the way here. The project aims to unify different chains, Internet technologies and commercial tools. Crosswise aims to provide users, organizations and businesses with a perfect platform for “plug-and-play” on an open Internet.

Overview of the transversal ecosystem

Crosswise is a next-generation multi-chain decentralized exchange platform designed with built-in trading tools and rewards for users. Without a doubt, the platform takes the trading experience to a whole new level. Crosswise is a cross-blockchain Automated Market Maker (AMM) and DApp decentralized app application, which is focused on building a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Binance’s smart chain. The team plans to integrate Polygon, Polkadot, COSMOS, chains, just to name a few.

Crosswise combines security, usability, vision and stability to build an advanced interoperable ecosystem. With cross-chain capability, users can interact with blockchain-based assets using custodial or non-custodial wallets. This is done with premium, safe, and easy-to-use business tools. It’s built in with tight security, a friendly user interface, cross-chain hybrid smart contracts, verified listings, and the right tools perfectly designed for trading. DEX is a platform as a service created for the exchange of cryptographic assets on a blockchain network.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is relatively new and full of untapped public services. The success of each DEX depends on the functionality of the platform, portfolio tracking, efficient and effective trading tools, and the native stability of the coins. Securing and perfecting all these essential areas is the fundamental mission of the Crosswise platform.

Characteristics of the transverse platform

● Launchpad

The Crosswise Incubation and Launch Pad program helps budding entrepreneurs launch their projects on Crosswise DEX. The Crosswise multi-chain ecosystem launch pad helps these budding entrepreneurs expand their user base and gain access to more funds from potential investors.

● Next-generation technology

Crosswise multi-chain platform is designed with advanced technology and trading tools that make trading smooth for users. Its world-class IT infrastructure offers users the best security, compatibility, uptime, and premium tools. The platform also provides users with premium customer support and a ticket system.

● Premium user experience and tools

Crosswise is designed with great tools like DEX Order Book, Analytics, Explorer, Price Charts, Account Statistics, Affiliate Areas, and a clean user interface for a smooth trading experience.

Crossed Tokenomics and Presale

The maximum supply of the $ CRSS token is 50,000,000, there are no team tokens and 8% of the issuance goes to the Dev Wallet. On the other hand, half of the rewards (50%) granted by liquidity farming and pools will be in $ XCRSS. This will roll over to $ CRSS in 5 months, while 20% will be unlocked each month. The XCRSS token is used as a reward from the farm to incentivize users to participate in the platform, while the CRSS token is the utility token that powers the platform.

The cross-over pre-sale begins on October 27, 2021 (only 11 days from now). You can sign up for the whitelist here and stay updated on the next project. For more details on the project, read the litepaper or join the online community on Telegram, Twitter, and Medium.