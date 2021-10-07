Countries should avoid ‘regulatory arbitrage’ for stablecoins

Source: AdobeStock / Skórzewiak

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) warned governments that “global stablecoins” entering the conventional financial system through massive use across borders could pose a risk to financial stability. To mitigate this, the agency said countries should work to prevent “regulatory arbitrage and harmful market fragmentation” in the stablecoin space.

The emergence of global stablecoins (GSC) would pose greater risks to financial stability than existing stablecoins, the report said, and could also “challenge the breadth and effectiveness of existing regulatory, supervisory and supervisory approaches.”

The FSB report stated that,

“Therefore, it will be necessary to ensure adequate regulation, supervision and supervision in all sectors and jurisdictions to avoid potential gaps and avoid regulatory arbitrage.”

Directed by the Governor and Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve the United States, Randal K. Quarles, the FSB is an international organization established in 2009 by the G20 countries to monitor and make recommendations on the global financial system. Currently, the organization is made up of central bankers and government officials from the world’s largest economies, as well as several international organizations.

In the report, titled Regulation, supervision and supervision of “global stablecoin” deals, the FSB further stated that the current generation of stablecoins is not yet being used for payments “on a significant scale”, making them less threatening for now.

However, the report also noted that “vulnerabilities” in the stablecoin and digital asset space have increased over the course of 2020 and 2021. Specifically, it warned that increased share of the digital asset market by Retail investors “could lead to further stability problems through an erosion of confidence in the financial system.”

This new report comes after the international body last year published its “high-level recommendations” for governments to regulate global stablecoins. The recommendations, which are still valid today, among other things, included points such as:

ensure that authorities have “the necessary powers and tools, and adequate resources, to comprehensively regulate, supervise and supervise” global stable currencies; ensure cooperation and coordination between authorities, “both nationally and internationally”; ensure that global stablecoins have systems to “collect, store and safeguard data.”

Since publishing the recommendations, the FSB noted that the market capitalization of existing stablecoins has continued to grow, along with the broader cryptocurrency market, to a level of approximately $ 123 billion as of September 2021.

As the most important USD-pegged stablecoins today, tether (USDT), USD coin (USDC), and USD binance (BUSD) were mentioned in the report, while EURS was named as the euro-pegged stablecoin. Leader.

Source: Regulation, Supervision and Control of “Global Stable Currencies” Arrangements, FSB

However, the report said that the functions performed by existing stablecoins remain “limited” as of now, given that they are primarily used to invest in “speculative crypto assets.”

“However, this dynamic, in which stablecoins can help facilitate speculation in crypto assets and DeFi structures [finanzas descentralizadas], with greater participation from retail investors, could pose broader issues of confidence in the financial system as a whole, “wrote the FSB.

Finally, the G20 designated agency said that it will “continue to support” the implementation of its high-level recommendations, and that by July 2023 it will have completed a review of its recommendations in coordination with other relevant international organizations.

____

Learn more:

– Stablecoins Reign Among Major Currencies: Why and What It Could Mean

– USDC Trader Happy After Yellen Calls Stablecoins ‘National Security’ Concern

– ‘Same activity, same regulation’ for ‘Global Stablecoins’ – FSB President

– BIS not sure if ‘global stablecoins’ can help cross-border payments

– CBDC Shilling and Bitcoin Bashing could reach G20 level

– This is how the G20 could keep cryptocurrencies and stablecoins at bay