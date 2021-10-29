Corporation behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp changes its name to “Meta”

Key facts:

The social network Facebook will not change its name.

“I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company,” said the businessman.

It’s official. Facebook Inc. changed its name and is now renamed “Meta”, a bid by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to expand the emporium and set his sights on the “metaverse.”

It’s about the name change of the corporation behind of the social networks Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, as reported by the director of the company himself this Thursday during the Facebook Connect event.

With this, Zuckerberg confirms the information that was released last week, which was also published in ., thanks to an unofficial source who spoke of the company’s intention to change its name.

«We are a company that creates technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a vastly larger creator economy, ”said Zuckerberg.

He added that the name of Facebook does not represent everything the company does right now and that, despite the change, it is still “closely linked” to the product, “but over time, I hope we will be seen as a metaverse company.”

In a video, where he made the formal presentation, Zuckerberg remarked that applications and brands will not change and that they continue to be a company that designs technology “People-centered”.

“But now we have a new goal: to bring the metaverse to life,” he said.

From now on, our main target is the metaverse, not Facebook. You will not have to use Facebook to use our other services. When the Meta brand comes into use, I hope that people will recognize it as the future we work for. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.

A fundamental change, but the same mission

Zuckerberg’s announcement establishes a “fundamental change” for the company. He clarified that, although Facebook is one of the most used products in history and an iconic brand of social networks, “Everything we do is less and less encompassed.”

Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Quest now Horizon and more. Building our social media apps will always be an important focus for us. But right now, our brand is so closely tied to a product. That it cannot represent everything we are doing today. And much less in the future. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.

He indicated that the company will now be segmented into two parts: one, for the family of already known applications and the other “for future platforms.” “And as part of this, it is time for us to embrace a new company brand for everything we do, to reflect who we are.”

Meta, Zuckerberg details, has the same goal: “to bring people together with our applications,” which will not change.

“We continue to be the company that designs technology around people. But now we have a new North Star to help bring the metaverse to life. We have a new name that reflects the full breadth of what we do and the future we want to help build, “he said.

Zuckerberg’s announcement establishes a “fundamental change” for the company. Source: Faceebok

“This is not the way we should use technology”

The CEO of the company now called Meta, seized the moment to criticize the fact that, today, technological devices are based around applications and not people, something that would end the metaverse.

“We are in 2021 and our devices are still designed around applications, not people (…) New ideas are suffocating. This is not the way we should use technology. The metaverse gives us the opportunity to change that if we build it well, “he concluded.

He asserted that, for that, creators, developers and companies of all sizes, can, finally, “put people at the center of our technology and provide an experience in which we are present together.”