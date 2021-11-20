Controversy and rejection in Cuba around the theme ‘Patria y Vida’, awarded the Latin Grammy as the best song of the year

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 01:12 GMT

For the director of the Casa de las Américas, Abel Prieto, it is “a musical pamphlet” with “an open political message and without nuances.”

The song ‘Patria y Vida’, by Cuban artists Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, which won the Latin Grammy for the best song of the year, has caused rejection by the authorities, the media and the cultural institutions of Cuba.

Thus, the president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, he reacted to the song with a tweet where he contrasted the motto of the Cuban Revolution: “Homeland or death.”

“‘Homeland or death! We shouted thousands last night with the applause at 9 o’clock and the anthem of Perucho Figueredo. They wanted to erase our get and Cuba made it viral on the networks, “the president wrote, referring to Cuba’s national anthem.

For its part, the official organ of the Communist Party of Cuba, Granma, highlighted the political content of the issue and considered “an absolute detune” its inclusion among the finalists of two categories of the awards. The newspaper called the song itself “a pamphlet produced and designed according to the soft hit attempt that the previous and current United States governments, their federal agencies and related institutions, the extreme right entrenched in Florida and their internal acolytes plotted to subvert the political and social system adopted by the vast majority of Cubans. “

“A musical pamphlet”

In a similar tone, Abel Prieto, director of the Casa de las Américas, characterized the composition as “a musical pamphlet” with “an open political message without nuances.” “It is an accumulation of slogans and a kind of balance, from the resentment, of 60 years of the Revolution, with insults typical of the worst anti-Cuban propaganda,” he told Prensa Latina.

“It looks like a ghoulish joke talk about homeland and life from Florida, where so many people are neglected during the daily genocide that is capitalism and neoliberalism, regardless of the traumatic component that the world epidemiological crisis supposes, “he stressed.

In turn, the music critic Oni Acosta told RT that, according to him, ‘Patria y Vida’ is built on the basis of a speech addressed to “make invisible the best and the real Cuban culture heterogeneous, such as jazz, Latin jazz, traditional music, song. “The theme would have been awarded in the competition due to “a lobbying” and “millionaire pressures” to which the Latin Grammy “has to succumb,” he said.