Companies and countries observe and learn from the Bitcoin experiment in El Salvador

It has been more than a month since El Salvador officially began enforcing a law that makes Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender within the Central American country. Much has been the speed with which this law was proposed and later passed, with protests suggesting that at least part of the local population did not really agree with President Nayib Bukele’s plans to turn El Salvador into a Bitcoin nation. .

Even though the launch attracted a certain amount of controversy and skepticism, it has been something of a PR extravaganza for Bitcoin, particularly with major multinational brands like McDonald’s and Starbucks now accepting BTC at their Salvadoran outlets. But even if these companies have started accepting bitcoins, to what extent exactly are they and other companies using BTC, and do they have any plans to accept the cryptocurrency at their branches in other parts of the world?

Well, the multinationals themselves are keeping jealously quiet about their future plans with BTC, with none of them responding in the affirmative with requests for comment. That said, observers inside and outside of El Salvador suspect that its acceptance of bitcoin may be part of a gradual journey toward wider acceptance in other parts of the world.

How is El Salvador’s flirting with BTC going?

Reports coming out of El Salvador from companies like . suggest that while many Salvadorans have at least dabbled in the country’s new BTC infrastructure, companies are generally less enthusiastic.

For example, the Salvadoran Foundation for Economic and Social Development has shared data that reveals that three million people have downloaded the Chivo application, which is equivalent to approximately half of the population of El Salvador. At the same time, 12% of consumers have used Bitcoin for payments or transfers.

On the other hand, these same data reveal that 93% of companies operating in El Salvador continue to report that they have not made payments with bitcoins. This image is largely supported by the testimony of industry players who watch the situation in El Salvador as it unfolds.

“We have not seen reports or evidence of widespread use of bitcoin for payments by major brands in El Salvador that have added payments with BTC, and this is not surprising,” said Garrick Hileman, head of research at Blockchain.com .

“While we have seen anecdotal reports of BTC payments running smoothly at McDonald’s and Starbucks, the state-owned Chivo wallet, which Salvadorans must use to access their government-provided bitcoins, has experienced initial technical difficulties,” he noted.

Hileman adds that a major educational push around bitcoin and digital wallets is needed in El Salvador before we are likely to see companies, both local and multinational, adopt the cryptocurrency. He also notes that the economy of Bitcoin makes it less likely for people to use BTC for day-to-day spending.

“The traditional reluctance of many bitcoin owners to spend their BTC should not be underestimated either. Many would rather save bitcoins than spend them, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Observers from El Salvador also corroborate this account. Dr. Javier Simán, president of the National Association of Private Companies (ANEP) of El Salvador, told Cryptonews.com that bitcoin “has not become popular”, and that technical problems are one of the main reasons for this.

“Most of the large companies and franchises have reported problems accepting payments through Chivo Wallet, the government sponsored application, and are using alternative applications instead. But all companies are converting bitcoins to dollars as immediately as possible so as not to take exchange losses, ”he said, noting that economic rationalism means that very few companies would want to speculate on BTC or other crypto assets.

Similarly, Valeria Vásquez, Central America analyst at the consulting firm Risks Control Risks , also cites technical issues and security concerns as one of the main reasons why few companies have seen widespread use of bitcoin.

“Several stores and restaurants (even hotels) are accepting bitcoins as payment; At places like McDonald’s, you can pay with bitcoins not only at the restaurant, but also online and through the delivery app. However, not everyone is using the government (Chivo) wallet due to technical flaws, security and better functionality of other wallets, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Vásquez points out that some users have had to wait several hours for the transaction to take place or for the store to receive payment. This has put off many, but the reluctance is even greater among businesses.

“On the local business side, there is more reluctance to use the Chivo wallet and BTC, but they will continue to use bitcoin mainly because everyone is obliged to accept it and all prices for products and services must be expressed in USD and bitcoin,” he added. .

Multinationals are learning

When looking at the multinationals, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Pizza hut , olive Garden , which have started accepting bitcoins in El Salvador, observers caution against the assumption that they will soon start accepting cryptocurrencies in other countries.

“Multinationals that now accept bitcoin payments in El Salvador will certainly learn from this experience, and these learnings can be shared across global operations. However, because retail BTC payments in companies like McDonald’s are likely to be de minimis in El Salvador for the foreseeable future, I would not expect a company like McDonald’s to rush to add acceptance of BTC in other markets, ”he said. Garrick Hileman.

ANEP’s Javier Simán also says that it is unlikely that we will soon see a rush from multinationals to start processing cryptocurrency transactions in the rest of the world.

“We cannot assume what multinational companies will do [lo mismo] in other countries with other currencies, “he said.

Simán also offers a reminder that when you have a dollarized economy (like El Salvador’s), “it doesn’t make sense to convert dollars to bitcoins and then go back to dollars.” On the other hand, he acknowledges that “Bitcoin can be seen differently in countries with less dependence on the US dollar.”

While noting the current improbability of multinationals starting to accept bitcoins elsewhere, Valeria Vásquez is hopeful in the more distant future.

“Currently, a growing number of companies are embracing cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to pay with them. In El Salvador, for example, multinationals are learning to adapt to this new reality and this will probably happen all over the world, ”he said.

It warns that businesses should be aware of the dangers and challenges inherent in processing cryptocurrency payments. However, unlike El Salvador (which has a weak regulatory framework with fewer protections), other more developed nations may be more successful in terms of fostering greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies among businesses.

“Multinationals will be more receptive to accepting cryptocurrencies as long as the regulatory and compliance framework is strong and supported by a transparent foundation,” he added.

Cryptonews.com reached out to the four most famous US-based multinationals (McDonald’s, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, and Olive Garden) that accepted BTC in El Salvador. Only one responded to our questions, and in the case of the corporation that responded, Olive Garden, “politely declined the opportunity” to comment on their future plans.

An important first step

But while multinationals are likely to be very reluctant at this point to push their acceptance of bitcoin further, at least some commentators say El Salvador is an important early step in familiarizing the world with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

“I believe that, in the future, we will look back on the adoption of bitcoin in El Salvador as a legal tender and as a reserve asset as an important milestone in bitcoin’s journey to become a global reserve currency,” said Garrick Hileman.

Valeria Vásquez also reminds us that the launch of Bitcoin in El Salvador has been problematic, something that may or may not affect its chances of future long-term adoption. Similarly, Javier Simán argues that making Bitcoin legal tender can be a counterproductive move for cryptocurrency, especially since its volatility could be detrimental to both consumers and businesses.

He concludes: “People expect legal tender to be safe. It is not risky. All businesses are risky enough already. People don’t want to take additional currency or devaluation risks. “

In any case, Vásquez points out that El Salvador’s new relationship with Bitcoin is an experiment that other countries are watching closely.

“It is likely that other countries will wait and see the implementation of El Salvador, if it works, if it is beneficial, if it attracts more foreign investment,” he said.

