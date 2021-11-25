Colombians march again against the policies of the Duque Government and in support of the bills presented by the Unemployment Committee

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 14:55 GMT

They are also mobilizing to demand compliance with the peace agreement, 5 years after its signing.

This Thursday, Colombians take to the streets throughout the country, in a 24-hour strike, against the policies of the Government of Iván Duque and to support the 10 bills presented by the National Unemployment Committee (CNP).

The call was made by the CNP and the main march takes place in Bogotá, the country’s capital. There are also in Medellín, Cartagena and other main cities in the country.

Francisco Maltés, president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) and spokesman for the CNP said that the mobilization is “for life, peace, democracy, against corruption and because the bills that are still pending are processed. alive in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Duke neither dialogues, nor negotiates”said the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores in a post on its Twitter account.

The call was made after the Congress sunk three of the 10 projects presented by the CNP through the opposition benches.

📢 Promo Video 📹Duque neither dialogues nor negotiates FOR THE ELIMINATION OF ALL KINDS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN This November 25 # 25N we are going to the streets, peaceful mobilizations throughout the country👩🏻‍⚕️👷🏻‍♂️👩🏻‍🏫 👱🏻‍♀️👱🏽‍♂️👩🏻‍🌾👨🏻‍💻In support of the bills of the National Unemployment Committee pic.twitter.com/HMYD4gXzOv – Central Unitary of Workers (@cutcolombia) November 24, 2021

The projects for which they seek approval include a basic emergency income of a monthly minimum wage for one year for 7.5 million households; universal gratuity for all and all students in public higher education to make effective zero enrollment; strengthening the public health network and job dignity and formalization to face the pandemic; support for the economic reactivation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and job creation, as well as support for the reactivation of the agricultural sector.

They also include the repeal of Decree 1174 of 2020 on social protection floor; promotion, prevention and training actions to fight against gender-based violence; guarantees for the exercise of the right to peaceful protest; reform to youth statute (Law 1622 of 2013), to make it more effective and encourage the political participation of youth, in addition to a reform to the Police.

Apart from the support for those 10 bills, the mobilization this Thursday is for:

The elimination of all types of violence against women, as it is the international day about it. Compliance with the peace agreement, 5 years after its signing, between the Colombian Government and the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Commemoration of the two years since the beginning of the social outbreak in the South American country, which occurred on November 21, 2019.

According to the CNP, the demonstrations are carried out in compliance with all biosafety protocols, given the continuity of the covid-19 pandemic.