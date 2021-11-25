Colombian prosecutor’s office imputes leaders of the FARC dissidents for sponsoring the destruction of the Amazon

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 22:25 GMT

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office indicted three leaders of the dissidents of the extinct FARC on Wednesday for their alleged responsibility in the destruction of the Amazon, after having sponsored the construction of an illegal corridor in that area.

The attorney general, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, explained that Miguel Botache Santilla, alias ‘Gentil Duarte’, are being prosecuted in this case; Néstor Gregorio Vera, alias ‘Iván Mordisco’; and Géner García Molina, alias ‘John 40’. The defendants are accused of having promoted the construction of the “Marginal Corridor of the Amazon Rainforest”, an illegal road located between La Macarena, in the department of Meta, and San José del Guaviare.

“For the first time in the history of the Prosecutor’s Office General de la Nación charged the top leaders of the FARC dissidents in the eastern part of the country for influencing the destruction of the Colombian Amazon and sponsoring deforestation in areas of special ecological importance, “said Barbosa.

The prosecutor added that the illicit activities would have been carried out since 2016 and they have endangered soils, water sources and wildlife in areas of special protection.

According to a prosecutor’s office, based on technical studies, ecosystems and an important environmental connector between the Tinigua, Chiribiquete and La Macarena National Natural Parks have been devastated.

The prosecution presented the arguments before a judge of control of guarantees of San José del Guaviare, after a prosecutor of the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations charged them with the crimes of invasion of an area of ​​special ecological importance, damage to natural resources, conservation or financing of plantations, and conspiracy to commit crimes.

The defendants have been declared absent and a measure of deprivation of liberty will be requested against him. According to official information, in different operations of the Military Forces and the Police, they detected six properties with seedbeds and coca plantations, laboratories for the processing of narcotics, cattle raising, rustic buildings and land grabbing.