Colombia and Ecuador will open their land borders from December

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 02:01 GMT

Iván Duque assured that the transit between the two nations will take place in an “orderly, structured and well-targeted manner.” Meanwhile, Guillermo Lasso affirms that the opening also offers a solution to a “security problem” in the border area.

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, reported this Saturday of the reopening of the land border with Ecuador as of December 1, after his meeting in Quito with his counterpart Guillermo Lasso.

In a joint statement at the end of their meeting, Duque assured that the transit between the two nations will take place in an “orderly, structured and well-targeted manner” to provide the epidemiological controls necessary to guarantee the safety of the population.

“This reopening is a message to the continuity of communication and connectivity between our nations,” he added. In this sense, Duque pointed out that the decision will once again allow the crossing of carriers, which will facilitate commercial exchange. “This marks a recomposition, but above all a return, to what these competitiveness and trade relationships are and should be to give dynamism to the economic reactivation,” he said.

“We have made progress in controlling the pandemic”

President Lasso expressed his satisfaction with the announcement. “This is the result that both countries have made progress in controlling the pandemic and covid-19,” he said.

According to the Ecuadorian president, the opening also offers a solution to a “security problem” in the border area. “No Ecuadorian or Colombian family will have to pay for the extortion of any criminal gang that charges them for passage through alternative routes,” he stressed.

The land borders between the two nations were closed in March 2020 as part of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, last May 19 Colombia opened its side, in view of the complete indicators of vaccination against the disease in its border departments of Putumayo and Nariño. Both governments had been negotiating a binational protocol to advance the gradual reopening as soon as the health situation allowed.