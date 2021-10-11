Collect and fight NFT monsters

While the collectible cards you remember from your childhood are no longer and will not be popular, the concept of collectible cards is back in the spotlight, in the form of NFTs. Now there is a new game to win games on the market: blockchain-based Block Monsters, which encourages older players to revisit the collectible card games of their childhood.

Players collect and trade Blockmons

Block Monsters offers the option to collect and trade unusual NFTs, as well as the ability to fight monsters in the game’s fighting engine. This is an effort to bring back bittersweet nostalgia. In this game, players are invited to collect and trade “Blockmons”, NFT-based creatures.

They can earn money by playing by unlocking rewards on the board after reaching different milestones. You can redeem rewards for an amount in the currency of your choice.

Preparation for the launch of the booster pack is underway

The game recently released starter packs and an NFT demo. Its developers are preparing to release more booster packs, making it possible for players to earn tokens. Booster packs were sold in a series previously. The first packages, currently worth up to $ 20,000, sold out in seven minutes.

The second drop will contain 10,000 NFT. The official site of the game will have them on October 15 from 7 pm CET.

Focus on the community

Block Monsters is a community driven game. The project team states:

We are very excited about the future; We know it is only the beginning with such an ambitious roadmap ahead of us. The full potential will be unleashed once the Play 2 Earn mechanism is released in November, and players will be able to win real money with our project.

Trade NFT for real money on the market

In keeping with the classic collectible card concept, players are invited to collect all 150 Blockmons in the first generation of the Blockmonster Universe. They can then rank on the leaderboard or exchange them for real money on the dedicated market. The best players can win important battles against others or collect more interesting and exclusive creatures.

