CoinEx Launches New Trading Features: Take-Profit and Stop-Loss

Sudden rises and falls in prices are common in the cryptocurrency market, and bankruptcies and forced liquidations can make even the most experienced traders despair. If you do not have enough knowledge about how to make a profit and reduce the risk of loss, it is very likely that the world of cryptocurrencies will liquidate you. But CoinEx offers new trading features that will be very useful in this case.

What You Should Know About Take-Profit and Take-Loss Features

With Take-Profit and Stop-Loss trading options, users can set the activation price in advance. In this way, when the market price reaches the preset price, the market orders will be executed automatically, activating the Take Profit or Stop Loss.

In perpetual trading, if you don’t take the profits on time when the price reaches the expected point, you can risk losing your money. The same goes for the Stop-Loss. If you do not activate it in time, it is likely that the position will be liquidated.

Therefore, by setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss at the indicated time, investors can maximize profits and minimize losses. This method is an effective way to manage risk and therefore essential for anyone looking to make a profit from cryptocurrency trading.

CoinEx and its new trading features

To improve efficiency and user experience and make contract trading more profitable and flexible, CoinEx launched Take-Profit and Stop-Loss functions in November 2021 on their website (not available in the APP for now). By clicking on Take-Profit / Stop-Loss and then on “Current Positions” in the contracts section, the user can configure both functions separately or simultaneously.

It should be noted that Take-Profit and Stop-Loss can only be used for the liquidation of ALL positions, not for the partial liquidation of them. It does not matter which position was increased or decreased before the activation of the Take-Profit and Stop-Loss adjustment, all positions will be liquidated once activated. When the position is settled manually or the user has a zero position in the contract, the adjustment will be invalid automatically. And, once active, all pending orders in the current market will be canceled.

Users can enter the CoinEx website to use the new trading features on the perpetual contracts page, and enjoy higher efficiency when operating. CoinEx provides its clients with the most diversified crypto asset trading services, based on its comprehensive risk management system, premium product features and an up-to-date system.

About CoinEx

As a professional and global cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017. It is a subsidiary brand of ViaBTC Group, which owns one of the largest bitcoin (BTC) mining pools, and is also a major bitcoin cash (BCH) mining pool.

CoinEx offers perpetual contract trading, spot trading, margin trading, and other derivative trading. Their service is global in scope, and is available in almost 100 countries / regions around the world.

